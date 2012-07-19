Firefighters Corral Grass Fire in Goleta Foothills

No injuries reported in blaze along North San Marcos Road that burned about two acres

Santa Barbara County firefighters were hampered by downed power lines Thursday afternoon as they worked to contain a grass fire burning in the foothills above Goleta.

The blaze along the 1400 block North San Marcos Road broke out shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, and was contained at 2:05 p.m., said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

The power lines were down along the western side of the fire, presenting an added risk to firefighters and slowing the containment process, Sadecki said.

About 500 Southern California Edison Co. customers lost power due to the lines being down, and a company spokeswoman said crews hoped to have all service restored by 11 p.m..

The fire burned in a relatively flat area on the west side of San Marcos Road, near Twin Ridge Road.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the blaze remained under investigation, Sadecki said.

