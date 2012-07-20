Goleta Asks for 15 Minutes of Your Time for Old Town Park

The City of Goleta is looking for the community’s input on how to design and use the four-acre parcel of land purchased for a park in Old Town Goleta near the corner of Hollister and Kellogg Avenues.

With the feedback from the first workshop in April, three proposed park designs have been created and the public has the opportunity to vote on their favorite from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 26, at the Goleta Valley Community Center Dining Room, 5679 Hollister Ave. This is a drop-in event with snacks and activities for the kids. Spanish translation will be available.

Those who have questions or who would like to provide input and are unable to attend can contact the City of Goleta at 805.961.7568 or by email at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Valerie Kushnerov is the City of Goleta’s public information officer.