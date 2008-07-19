Community West Bank Sponsors Young Writer

Community West Bank sponsored San Marcos High student Alexandra Durak at last month’s Santa Barbara Writers Conference.

More than 400 writers gathered at at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort for the five-day conference, which featured learning and interaction with publishers and other successful authors. A special part of the conference was the Young Writers Program for students age 14-18, who enjoyed all of the benefits of the main conference plus a unique opportunity to meet with literary agents from New York.

“We are thrilled to be able to help support Alexandra’s dream of becoming an author,” said Lynda Nahra, president and CEO of Community West Bank. “We look forward to hearing about her success with her novel.”

Alexandra heard about the conference and the Community West Bank Young Writer Scholarship at San Marcos High’s Career Day. While attending “A Career in Writing” presentation she asked a lot of good questions to assist in her writing of a fantasy novel, of which she has a series planned. The presenter was very impressed with Alexandra and recommended her to the scholarship committee, which selected her as this year’s recipient.

“I’m so pleased Community West Bank has been so generous in its donation for this scholarship,” said Marcia Meier, executive director of the Santa Barbara Writers Conference. “It will make a difference in Alexandra’s life, I know.”

Lynnette Coverly is vice president of marketing at Community West Bank.