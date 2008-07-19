Community West Bank Sponsors Young Writer

Budding writer Alexandra Durak, left, fulfilled a dream to attend the Santa Barbara Writers Conference with executive director Marcia Meier. (Hector Javkin photo)
More than 400 writers gathered at at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort for the five-day conference, which featured learning and interaction with publishers and other successful authors. A special part of the conference was the Young Writers Program for students age 14-18, who enjoyed all of the benefits of the main conference plus a unique opportunity to meet with literary agents from New York.
“We are thrilled to be able to help support Alexandra’s dream of becoming an author,” said Lynda Nahra, president and CEO of Community West Bank. “We look forward to hearing about her success with her novel.”
Alexandra heard about the conference and the Community West Bank Young Writer Scholarship at San Marcos High’s Career Day. While attending “A Career in Writing” presentation she asked a lot of good questions to assist in her writing of a fantasy novel, of which she has a series planned. The presenter was very impressed with Alexandra and recommended her to the scholarship committee, which selected her as this year’s recipient.
“I’m so pleased Community West Bank has been so generous in its donation for this scholarship,” said Marcia Meier, executive director of the Santa Barbara Writers Conference. “It will make a difference in Alexandra’s life, I know.”
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.
Become a Noozhawk Supporter
×
Payment Information
You are purchasing:
Payment Method
Pay by Credit Card:
Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:
Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.
Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.
We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.
The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.