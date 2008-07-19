PCPA Theaterfest: ‘White Christmas’ Auditions for Young Performers

PCPA Theaterfest is seeking young performers for the upcoming holiday production of Irving Berlin’s White Christmas. Girls between the ages of 9 to 14 will be considered.
Young performers should be prepared to sing 16 bars of any song. Bring sheet music — no recordings — an accompanist will be provided. Bring a headshot and a resume of the child’s theatrical experience. Children will be seen in the order they arrive.
Rehearsals for White Christmas begin Sept. 30. Performances run Nov. 6 through Dec. 21.
For more information, call PCPA Stage Management at 805.928.7731 x4162.
Craig Shafer is PCPA Theaterfest‘s media relations manager.