Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 3:27 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Planners to Consider New Hotel and Restaurant

The 112-room Rincon Palms Hotel & Restaurant is proposed for the corner of Hollister and Storke.

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | July 18, 2008 | 7:10 p.m.


View Larger Map

The Goleta Planning Commission on Monday will consider plans for a new hotel and restaurant on one of the city’s busiest intersections.

The proposed Rincon Palms Hotel & Restaurant project consists of a hotel and free-standing restaurant at the northeast corner of Hollister Avenue and Storke Road.

According to the city staff report, the hotel would have a floor area of about 59,600 square feet. The three-story, 112-room structure will be located on the north end of the 3.05 acre site. Amenities would include private patios and balconies for each room, a guest swimming pool, and areas for social gatherings and meetings. Subterranean parking of about 55 spaces will be provided, as well as 93 off-street spaces and 17 spaces shared with the property to the north.

The project’s restaurant would be a 6,000-square-foot one-story building in front of the hotel on the southeast corner of the property facing Hollister.

While the project would not have any peak-hour traffic impacts, according to the report, there likely would be increased cumulative traffic at the intersections on either side of the property. The applicant, Kip Bradley, is expected to mitigate the impacts by installing — or contributing toward the installation of — a traffic signal at the Hollister intersection with Coromar Drive on the east side of the project, and paying Goleta Transportation Improvement fees that would go toward the city’s capital improvement plans for the Hollister-Storke intersection.

Other issues the planning commission may look over before approving the project’s environmental documents include air quality, geology and soils, water quality and fire protection.

Additionally, the commission will have to approve a land-use amendment and rezone, as well as a final development plan for the project.

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 