Goleta Planners to Consider New Hotel and Restaurant

The Goleta Planning Commission on Monday will consider plans for a new hotel and restaurant on one of the city’s busiest intersections.

The proposed Rincon Palms Hotel & Restaurant project consists of a hotel and free-standing restaurant at the northeast corner of Hollister Avenue and Storke Road.

According to the city staff report, the hotel would have a floor area of about 59,600 square feet. The three-story, 112-room structure will be located on the north end of the 3.05 acre site. Amenities would include private patios and balconies for each room, a guest swimming pool, and areas for social gatherings and meetings. Subterranean parking of about 55 spaces will be provided, as well as 93 off-street spaces and 17 spaces shared with the property to the north.

The project’s restaurant would be a 6,000-square-foot one-story building in front of the hotel on the southeast corner of the property facing Hollister.

While the project would not have any peak-hour traffic impacts, according to the report, there likely would be increased cumulative traffic at the intersections on either side of the property. The applicant, Kip Bradley, is expected to mitigate the impacts by installing — or contributing toward the installation of — a traffic signal at the Hollister intersection with Coromar Drive on the east side of the project, and paying Goleta Transportation Improvement fees that would go toward the city’s capital improvement plans for the Hollister-Storke intersection.

Other issues the planning commission may look over before approving the project’s environmental documents include air quality, geology and soils, water quality and fire protection.

Additionally, the commission will have to approve a land-use amendment and rezone, as well as a final development plan for the project.

