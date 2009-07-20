Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 10:30 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 

Beastie Boys Cancel September Bowl Shows

Musician Adam Yauch is diagnosed with a partoid gland tumor and faces surgery

By Anna Suarez | July 20, 2009 | 5:22 p.m.

Adam “MCA” Yauch of the Beastie Boys was diagnosed last week as having a cancerous tumor in his left parotid (salivary) gland. The tumor was caught early and is localized in one area, and as such is considered very treatable, his doctors say.

However, he will require surgery and several weeks of additional treatment. The cancer is not in a location that will affect Yauch’s vocal chords. 

The Beastie Boys have canceled all upcoming concert appearances, including the Sept. 19-20 shows scheduled at the Santa Barbara Bowl, to allow time for Yauch’s surgery and recovery.

The release of the band’s forthcoming album Hot Sauce Committee Part 1 also will be pushed back. 

Paraphrasing from a video statement on BeastieBoys.com, Yauch said, “I just need to take a little time to get this in check, and then we’ll release the record and play some shows. It’s a pain in the neck (sorry had to say it) because i was really looking forward to playing these shows, but the doctors have made it clear that this is not the kind of thing that can be put aside to deal with later.” 

— Anna Suarez is a publicist for Nederlander Concerts.

