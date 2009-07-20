Chamber Mixing It Up with After-Hours Event

Attendees will have the opportunity to mingle, network and even win a prize

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce invited business owners to its Business After Hours Mixer from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Pacific Sales Kitchen & Bath, 7127 Hollister Ave.

Professional chefs will prepare food before the attendees as they enjoy an evening mingling and networking with fellow business owners.

A short program is included in which new chamber members will be welcomed and introduced. Attendees are encouraged to bring business cards and to be ready for networking. Door prizes will be awarded, and a 50/50 cash raffle will be held.

The cost to attend is $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers.

Call 805.967.2500 for more information.

