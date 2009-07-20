Guadalupe Police Department Receives $9,000 in Stimulus Funds

The department plans to use the federal funding for technology upgrades

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, announced Monday that the Guadalupe Police Department has received more than $9,000 through the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act.

The department will use the funding to upgrade technology, including replacing outdated, unserviceable or noncompatible essential safety equipment such as radios, cameras and other equipment.

The American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, passed by Congress with Capps’ support and signed into law by President Obama on Feb. 17, included nearly $66.4 million in funding for essential community facilities projects in 33 states.

“I’m pleased this funding will go to help our police officers in Guadalupe as they work to protect the public’s safety,” Capps said. “Every day they serve our community with distinction, and it’s important that they have all the tools and resources they need to do their job safely and effectively.”

“I would like to thank Congresswomen Lois Capps and her staff for their tireless efforts on behalf of the Guadalupe Police Department,” Police Chief George Mitchell said. “This grant funding from the Department of Agriculture will allow for the purchase of critical equipment that will provide for the safety of Guadalupe police officers and the citizens they protect.”

— Emily Kryder is the communications director for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.