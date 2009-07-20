Jerry Roberts’ Calbuzz Puts Sting Back in California Politics

No-holds-barred Web site gives political junkies a voice — not that there's anything to talk about these days

When Jerry Roberts launched Calbuzz.com in March, he did so in the hopes of creating an open arena for an honest and unrelenting discussion of California politics.

“We have tried to position ourselves as the go-to site for politics in this state,” said Roberts, a seasoned, award-winning journalist who co-founded Calbuzz with longtime friend and California political writer Phil Trounstine.

With The Washington Post having recently named Calbuzz one of the top political sites in California, and Sacramento grappling with a near-catastrophic budget crisis that shows little sign of resolution, it seems Roberts and Trounstine are well on their way to achieving that goal.

Roberts is best known locally for spearheading the 2006 mass exodus of senior editors from the Santa Barbara News-Press after they objected to what they said was News-Press owner Wendy McCaw’s interference in the newspaper’s reporting and editing. The dispute over newsroom ethical boundaries quickly snowballed into a wide-scale labor standoff that captivated the community, and the controversy was chronicled in documentarian Sam Tyler’s Citizen McCaw.

Since then, Roberts has gained stature as perhaps Santa Barbara’s leading journalism authority, and as a blogger, lecturer and publications director for UCSB’s student newspaper, the Daily Nexus. All the while he’s been fighting an ongoing legal battle with McCaw and her Ampersand Publishing Co., which filed a $25 million breach of contract suit against him.

Now, however, Roberts is trying to concentrate on ensuring that Calbuzz readers receive completely unexpurgated material daily. “Our readers are very sophisticated, and they can sniff out an agenda,” Roberts said. “The essential value of journalism in any form is credibility.”

After more than 30 years in the news business, and several journalistic accolades, including the coveted Ethics in Journalism Award presented by the Society of Professional Journalists, the Harvard grad is no stranger to credibility. He started at the San Fransisco Chronicle as a general assignment reporter in 1977, and worked his way up to eventually become the paper’s news vice president and managing editor, before leaving the publication in 2002. After taking over as editor and publisher of the News-Press the next year, Roberts says he began seeing a disturbing trend in the way people viewed the news.

“With the advent of 24-hour news coverage, I think people really started to distrust the media,” he said.

When Roberts hooked up with Trounstine, he saw his opportunity to create a Web site where he and fellow politics enthusiasts could blog freely about the nearly infinite political issues facing California, as well as the rest of the country, and perhaps even begin to earn back a bit of trust in solid reporting.

“With the decline of newspapers, we saw an opportunity for us to honestly cover the intersection of politics and government in California, with well reported news, analysis and commentary,” Roberts explained. “We saw our niche.”

Over the weekend, the continuously updating Web site had articles on San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom’s outreach efforts to Latino voters in his campaign for governor; the New America Foundation entering the discussions of a proposed state constitutional convention; former Santa Barbara County Supervisor Susan Rose’s interview with state Inspector General Laura Chick; and former Assembly Minority Leader Bob Naylor, R-Pleasanton, arguing against term limits.

Roberts, who wrote a 1994 biography of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., titled Dianne Feinstein: Never Let Them See You Cry, is clearly right at home at the intersection of politics and journalism.

“There are two things in my life that continue to be most important to me,” he said. “One is the relationships that I have built over the years with other journalists. And the other is always maintaining my professional and personal integrity.”

— Kevin McFadden is a Noozhawk contributor.