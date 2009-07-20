Letter to the Editor: Stop Governor’s Offshore Drilling Plans

Schwarzenegger proposes the first new oil lease in California waters since the 1969 Santa Barbara spill

I have been fighting offshore oil drilling in California for a long time. As an eight-year member of the California Coastal Commission, I earned Sierra Club’s recognition as the best coastal protection vote. Elected in 2004 to represent the counties of Santa Barbara and Ventura, I continue to fight for California’s quality of life.

I am writing to tell you that we are facing another threat to our coastline, and I need your help to protect it.

Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is using the budget crisis to include the first new offshore oil drilling lease in California state waters since the 1969 Santa Barbara oil spill.

Don’t take my word for it, this is from Sunday’s San Francisco Chronicle: “Aides to the governor and Legislature spent their weekend rushing to work out legislative language that could resolve the remaining issues in time for Sunday’s aborted meeting. Those include Schwarzenegger’s plan to permit oil drilling from an existing rig off the Santa Barbara coast. The proposal opposed by many conservation groups would be the state’s first new offshore oil project in more than 40 years.”

Here’s what you would find in Monday’s Los Angeles Times: “…Bill Magavern, director of the California branch of the Sierra Club, said Schwarzenegger wants to insert a provision in the budget deal to overturn the State Lands Commission’s denial of a plan to expand oil drilling off Santa Barbara.”

I don’t know of a single environmental group in California or the country that agrees with the way this governor is forcing new offshore oil drilling in California waters.

Take action now. It’s not too late. We can stop him. Call (916.445.2841) or fax (916.558.3160) the governor. Tell him California’s coastline is not for sale.

Save our coast from offshore oil drilling.

Pedro Nava

Assembly District 35