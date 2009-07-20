Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 10:31 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Music Academy Tells ‘The Soldier’s Tale’

Tuesday's program includes a variety of chamber music

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | July 20, 2009 | 4:36 p.m.

At 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Lobero Theatre, the faculty of the Music Academy of the West will perform a deliciously varied program of chamber music.

The program includes Heitor Villa-Lobos’ Bachianas brasileiras No. 6 (with Timothy Day on flute and Benjamin Kamins on bassoon); Igor Stavinsky’s L’histoire du soldat (with Richie Hawley on clarinet, Benjamin Kamins on bassoon, Paul Merkelo on trumpet, Mark Lawrence on trombone, Jeff Thayer on violin, Nico Abondolo on double bass and Ted Atkatz on percussion); Franz Josef Haydn’s Trio in C Minor for Piano, Violin and Cello, Hob. XV:19 (with Natasha Kislenko on piano, Peter Salaff on violin and Alan Stepansky on cello); and Felix Mendelssohn’s Trio No. 2 in C Minor for Piano, Violin, and Cello, Opus 66 (with Jonathan Feldman on piano, Jeff Thayer on violin and Alan Stepansky on cello).

While L’histoire du soldat (“The Soldier’s Tale”) appeared at the end of World War I and deals with soldiers and war, it makes little in the way of statements about war, for or against. The war was mainly an inconvenience for Stravinsky — performances of his music were rare, income from his family’s estates in Russia was cut off, musicians were all in the armed forces of the various belligerent powers. To the composer, L’histoire du soldat meant “the scrape of the violin and the punctuation of the drums.”

Igor Stavinsky
War is hell, and World War I made Igor Stravinsky furious.

It also coincided with his discovery of American jazz. The piece is a theatrical work “to be read, played and danced” (the faculty is obviously omitting the reading and the dancing). Based on a Russian folk tale, L’histoire is a parable about a soldier who trades his fiddle to the devil for a book that predicts the future of the economy. Not exactly All Quiet on the Western Front or Le Feu, L’Histoire nevertheless ushers in a new sound world for Stravinsky — dry, acerbic and cynical — and thus reflects the disillusioned rejection of Romanticism that followed the war.

Tickets to this “Tuesdays @ Eight” are $33, and can be purchased from the Lobero box office, at 33 E. Canon Perdido or 805.963.0761), by calling the Music Academy hot line at 805.969.8787 or by clicking here to visit the academy online.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.

