PathPoint Elects New Board Chairwoman

Barbara Steveson has been a member of the Santa Barbara nonprofit since 2007

By Angela De Bruyn | July 20, 2009 | 4:14 p.m.

Barbara Steveson has been elected as the new chairwoman of the PathPoint board of directors.

Barbara Steveson
Barbara Steveson

Steveson, who initially joined the board in 2007, is a certified financial planner working with individuals to develop a plan for their financial independence. She is associated with Blakeslee & Blakeslee, an independent financial planning firm, and has been working in the Santa Maria branch office since June 1993.

With more than 20 years of extensive training and experience in the field of financial planning, she specializes in helping women achieve financial independence and has been working with individuals to establish gifting programs for their favorite charities and nonprofit organizations.

Steveson has served on the boards of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors, the American Association of University Women and formerly for the American Heart Association, CampFire Girls, the PTA, the YMCA and many other youth-oriented organizations.

Steveson believes in PathPoint’s mission to give adults with developmental disabilities the opportunity to work and give back to their community. She sees the positive results in Santa Barbara County.

“I joined PathPoint because it is so satisfying to be a part of making opportunities available to so many determined and dedicated individuals,” Steveson said.

Other PathPoint officers include vice chairman/treasurer Christopher Jones and secretary Mary Ellen Tiffany.

Founded in Santa Barbara in 1964, the mission of PathPoint is to provide comprehensive training and support services that empower people with disabilities or disadvantages to live and work as valued members of our communities.

PathPoint provides independent living, day and employment services to more than 2,300 people within Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Ventura, Kern and Los Angeles counties.

— Angela De Bruyn is the executive assistant at PathPoint.

