Local Red Cross Chapter Names New CEO

The American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter announced Monday that it has hired Louise Kolbert as its new CEO.

At a time of significant activity for the American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter, a transition of leadership confirms the level of seriousness and commitment the board of directors sees for the future of the chapter.

“Outgoing CEO Janet Stanley was an articulate and focused leader who was able to communicate the level of importance of the American Red Cross to Santa Barbara County,” said Dave Almeida, the chapter’s board president. “Now, with Louise Kolbert at the helm, she can work from the positive momentum and goodwill we’ve achieved and, additionally, bring her years of vast American Red Cross experience, talent and insight. Santa Barbara County is indeed lucky to have such a strong and skilled leader in Louise.”

Kolbert has the most experience of any individual to serve as the CEO of the chapter. She has managed multiple national disasters for the Red Cross, including:

» Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in New York City

» Southern California wildfires in 1990, 1992, 1996, 2003, 2007, 2008 and 2009

» Alaska Airlines crash off the coast of Ventura

» Typhoon Russ in Guam

» Hurricanes Hugo, Dennis, Marilyn, Rita and Katrina

Kolbert has worked for the Red Cross, in a variety of capacities, since 1983. Among her many positions is director of disaster services for the Santa Barbara County chapter from 2007-09. She held other positions for the chapter, including director of emergency services from 1990-94 and director of health, safety and disaster services from 1983-90.

Before her work for the Red Cross, Kolbert worked for the U.S. Forest Service as a purchasing and contract agent and public information technician.

Kolbert is the recipient of several Red Cross awards, including the National Presidential Tiffany Award; the Outstanding Community Service Award and the Manager’s Award for Employee Excellence, from the Santa Barbara County chapter.

