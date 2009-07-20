Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 10:29 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Westmont Graduates Live, Learn in Costa Rica

The cross-cultural experience helps four student teachers hone their skills

By Scott Craig | July 20, 2009 | 6:47 p.m.

Four Westmont College students hoping to become teachers completed their final semester last month, six weeks after other graduating seniors picked up their diplomas at commencement. The students, liberal studies graduates Courtney Ochs, Deborah Pope, Sage Johnson and English major Heather Cochran, took part in Westmont’s Costa Rica program.

For two decades, Westmont has been involved with Lincoln School, an international, bilingual school in Costa Rica, where students hone their teaching skills at one of the top schools in Central America

Spanish is the first language for 90 percent of the school’s 1,400 students. Gayle Tucker, a Westmont professor of education, says the student teachers live with host families and are immersed in the language and culture.

“The demographics have changed rapidly in California’s K-12 schools,” Tucker says. “This program gives Westmont students an option to not just teach in a classroom where there are several Spanish speakers, but to live and work in a cross-cultural environment while they’re doing their student teaching.”

Ruth Tucker, a professor of education and wife of Gayle, said her two daughters participated when they were college students.

“It’s a life-changing experience for them; when they return, they all say they would do it again,” Ruth Tucker says. “They have to grade students, communicate with parents and confront many cultural obstacles.”

Johnson, who had studied Spanish since the sixth grade and wanted to live in a Latin American country for an extended period of time, said she enrolled at Westmont in part because of the Costa Rica program.

“I remember getting off the plane and realizing I had to put some Spanish to practice to ask where to get my bags,” Johnson says. “I’ve also been in continual awe of the incredible and diverse beauty in Costa Rica, in jungles, beaches, rivers and people.”

Pope, who traveled to Costa Rica last year with the Westmont Choir tour, says having the experience of working at an international school gives her an advantage in obtaining a job teaching here or abroad.

Article Image
Deborah Pope celebrates commencement before returning to Costa Rica to complete her student teaching. (Westmont College photo)

“Every teacher at Lincoln School is teaching a class full of English language learners (ELL), which means that teachers have to put extra effort into planning lessons that facilitate their level of understanding and communication in a second language,” Pope says. “This provides excellent training for those of us who want to teach in California since we have lots of ELL students from different backgrounds that need specific attention and additional planning.”

Ochs, who has kept a detailed blog of her travels to several cities in Costa Rica, Panama and Nicaragua during her student teaching semester, says working at Lincoln has given her many opportunities to use different materials and resources that aren’t available in most public schools in the United States.

“I take my students to the science lab once a week for hands-on experiments and activities,” she says. “This is an incredible benefit, especially as most programs like this are being cut in California due to lack of money. We also have several technological resources such as SMART boards, laptops and video-conferencing capabilities.”

One thing the student teachers say they didn’t expect was to become so attached to their students and their host family.

“When Heather and I first walked into our host family’s house, Rosa, our host mother, said, ‘Mi casa es su casa,’” Pope says. “I truly feel like it’s my home away from home, and I’m now a part of their family. I’ve been blessed by their kindness, love and generosity. I can now say I have family in Costa Rica.”

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 