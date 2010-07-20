Frank Abatemarco Named Foodbank’s Board Chairman

The longtime Montecito resident has served on the board for more than two years

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has announced Frank Abatemarco as its chairman of the board.

Abatemarco, a longtime Montecito resident, has been an active member of the Foodbank’s board for more than two years.

He said he is passionate about the mission of the Foodbank and is excited about providing education to solve hunger and the nutritional problems in Santa Barbara County.

“We want to do more than just feed the hungry of our communities,” Abatemarco said. “We want the clients our member agencies serve to be healthy and strong by providing them with fresh produce and good food.

“We are now distributing over 9 million pounds of food a year to more than 155,000 people in Santa Barbara County. Although the numbers of people who need help is continuing to grow, I look forward to the challenge of meeting this need and working with my fellow board members and the Foodbank staff.”

Abatemarco has been one of the leading Realtors with Sotheby’s International Reality for the past 10 years, and he’s active in a variety of charitable organizations.

“I consider it to be an honor and a privilege to be involved with the Santa Barbara Foodbank,” he said. “The help they provide to this community, especially in these challenging times, is unparalleled.”

Besides taking on the role of board chair for the Foodbank, he is a member of the Montecito Association and serves on SBCC’s Advisory Board for film students.

With warehouses in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria, the Foodbank distributes food through 260 programs, social service organizations and churches. More than 43 percent of those served are youths younger than age 18.

— Kerry Aller is the community relations manager for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.