Friday, May 4 , 2018, 2:31 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Frank Abatemarco Named Foodbank’s Board Chairman

The longtime Montecito resident has served on the board for more than two years

By Kerry Aller | July 20, 2010 | 7:13 p.m.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has announced Frank Abatemarco as its chairman of the board.

Frank Abatemarco
Frank Abatemarco

Abatemarco, a longtime Montecito resident, has been an active member of the Foodbank’s board for more than two years.

He said he is passionate about the mission of the Foodbank and is excited about providing education to solve hunger and the nutritional problems in Santa Barbara County.

“We want to do more than just feed the hungry of our communities,” Abatemarco said. “We want the clients our member agencies serve to be healthy and strong by providing them with fresh produce and good food.

“We are now distributing over 9 million pounds of food a year to more than 155,000 people in Santa Barbara County. Although the numbers of people who need help is continuing to grow, I look forward to the challenge of meeting this need and working with my fellow board members and the Foodbank staff.”

Abatemarco has been one of the leading Realtors with Sotheby’s International Reality for the past 10 years, and he’s active in a variety of charitable organizations.

“I consider it to be an honor and a privilege to be involved with the Santa Barbara Foodbank,” he said. “The help they provide to this community, especially in these challenging times, is unparalleled.”

Besides taking on the role of board chair for the Foodbank, he is a member of the Montecito Association and serves on SBCC’s Advisory Board for film students.

With warehouses in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria, the Foodbank distributes food through 260 programs, social service organizations and churches. More than 43 percent of those served are youths younger than age 18.

— Kerry Aller is the community relations manager for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 