InTouch Health Launches Surgical Telementoring Device

InTouch Health of Santa Barbara announced Tuesday the release of its Remote Presence-Vantage surgical telementoring system, an FDA-cleared device that broadens the company’s comprehensive suite of RP products.

RP-Vantage combines InTouch Health’s core Remote Presence technology with multiple camera “vantage points” tailored for surgical telementoring and remote procedure collaboration in operating and procedure rooms.

RP-Vantage becomes the flagship offering for the company’s Healthcare Enterprises business unit, which provides Remote Presence solutions for medical device companies to support medical education, product development, clinical study monitoring, training and marketing initiatives.

The design and features of RP-Vantage were developed from a series of studies where a Remote Presence device was used in general, orthopedic, urologic and cardiovascular surgeries as a tool for surgical telementoring and collaboration. With RP-Vantage, a remote surgeon can avoid the time, cost and inconvenience of travel and be “virtually” present to train and collaborate with on-site surgeons. RP-Vantage will accelerate the adoption of innovative medical devices and procedures in a safe manner and drive improved clinical outcomes.

“Proctoring and training surgeons and interventional cardiologists on new and complex techniques, especially in the field of transcatheter heart valves, is an emerging area of need,” said Dr. Michael Mack, director of cardiovascular research and cardiovascular medicine at The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano who participated in the clinical validation for RP-Vantage. “Currently, there are significant challenges and constraints involving proctors and trainers traveling to distant locations to conduct in-person training. Technologies like RP-Vantage offer tremendous promise in enabling experienced surgeons and cardiologists to mentor learning heart teams on new techniques, as well as collaborate on complex cases without the overhead costs and related challenges of scheduling and travel.

“This may ultimately allow more frequent interaction of proctors and trainees leading to quicker advancement up the learning curve, and thereby improving the quality of care and patient safety.”

Charlie Huiner, vice president of Healthcare Enterprises at InTouch Health, said, “We are excited to launch RP-Vantage and look forward to working closely with medical device companies and their key surgeon opinion leaders to leverage this paradigm shifting technology to address the time and distance barriers, inefficiencies and costs of traditional models of surgeon education and training. We believe the use of RP-Vantage to complement existing surgeon training and medical education programs will be the first of many value-added use cases developed in our Healthcare Enterprises business unit around Remote Presence.”

— Jennifer Neisse is marketing communications manager at InTouch Health.