Letter to the Editor: Merci from the French Festival
By Steve Hoegerman | July 20, 2010 | 9:55 p.m.
In this era of disappearing festivals, I’m happy to report that this year’s French Festival was bigger and better than ever.
Many thanks to the hundreds of volunteers, dancers, singers, performers, chefs and vendors, as well as the thousands of spectators from throughout California. Together, they make the largest French celebration in the western United States possible.
Thank you all for filling Oak Park to the brim with joie de vivre!
Merci beaucoup!
Steve Hoegerman
French Festival director
