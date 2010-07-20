Letter to the Editor: Preserving Santa Barbara’s Coast

Santa Barbara County’s coastline is one of the most beautiful in the nation thanks in large part to the California Coastal Act. This law protects the coast from industrial and urban sprawl, and maintains public access to beaches.

The Coastal Act was passed overwhelmingly by California voters in 1972 and continues to enjoy strong public support. It provides a check and balance system to ensure coastal development projects minimize environmental damage.

The Coastal Act helped save coastal jewels such as Ellwood, the Douglas Family Preserve and the Carpinteria Bluffs. Only the Coastal Act stands in the way of paving over places such as Gaviota, Naples and More Mesa. Under the act, every coastal city and county is required to adopt a local coastal plan. Santa Barbara County is updating its LCP, and the Coastal Commission recommended several modifications and clarifications needed to bring the LCP into compliance with the Coastal Act.

These changes will help ensure the county’s natural beauty, water quality, wildlife habitat and agricultural lands are maintained for future generations. They also ensure meaningful opportunities for citizen involvement.

The Coastal Commission and county are clarifying the finer points of the LCP amendments for existing agricultural operations, existing bluff staircases and new habitat restoration projects.

In a strong showing of unity, the Environmental Defense Center and 18 local groups representing thousands of county residents sent a letter to the Board of Supervisors supporting the Coastal Act and the suggested modifications.

To obtain a copy of the letter or for more information, e-mail me at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Brian Trautwein

Environmental Defense Center