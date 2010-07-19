Make It Work Launches Nationwide Support Division

Online Help Desk, its new remote service, provides computer assistance across the country

Make It Work Inc., the Neighborhood Computer Support company, has expanded its award-winning services nationwide with a new remote support division called Online Help Desk.

The division will provide computer support and customer service over the Internet via Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) GoToAssist for clients across the United States.

Online Help Desk services include computer maintenance, software training, troubleshooting, setting up data backup, printer setup and troubleshooting, new computer setup, data transfer, e-mail troubleshooting, software installation, iTunes setup and much more.

Up to this point, Make It Work has primarily been an on-site technology support company.

Known for their extreme customer service, Make It Work technology consultants can be seen all over Southern California — from Santa Barbara to San Diego — in their signature fleet of logo-emblazoned red and white Mini Coopers, providing on-site technology support to home users and small businesses.

With the new division, Make It Work can now provide that same service to clients on a much larger scale — outside the Southern California region. The company is also planning to roll out its award-winning on-site service in new territories.

“As our radio show, Make It Work Radio, syndicates nationally, we continue to get calls requesting service from all over the country, from Los Angeles to Dallas to New York,” said Eric Greenspan, Make It Work co-founder and CEO. “We’re ecstatic to have a nationwide offering — Online Help Desk, which allows our company to deliver our mind-blowing customer experience all across the United States. Best part, our tech support staff all sit on American soil.”

The company, which announced last month that it would begin offering Web site development and social media marketing services, was founded in 2001 on the visionary idea of bringing personal, high-touch technology services to the home with same-day service, instant response and an approach to customer delight never before achieved.

“We will continue to expand our on-site services throughout the country,” said Jeremy Anticouni, Make It Work co-founder and chief technology officer, and host of Make It Work Radio on CBS and ABC/Citadel radio. “We’re excited about the expansion and remain focused on delighting each and every one of our clients, whether it is in person or over the Internet.”

Click here for more information about Online Help Desk, Make It Work on-site services or Web and social media services.

— Ashley Smith represents Make It Work Inc.