Curtain Up on Opera Santa Barbara’s Season of Love, Marriage and Patricia Racette

Opera Santa Barbara has announced an outstanding 16th season, beginning with An Evening with Patricia Racette at 5 p.m. Nov. 21 at The Granada.

Racette is widely recognized as one of opera’s most exciting and spirited sopranos, and has enjoyed critical acclaim for performances in several recent Metropolitan Opera productions that were featured as live HD broadcasts.

The next production will be one of “grand opera’s” timeless favorites, Giuseppe Verdi’s La Traviata, which will be performed at 7:30 p.m. March 4 and at 2:30 p.m. March 6 at The Granada.

The final offering of the season is a pair of one‐act operas, Giovanni Pergolesi’s La Serva Padrona and Leonard Bernstein’s Trouble in Tahiti, at 7:30 p.m. April 8 and 2:30 p.m. April 10 at the Lobero Theatre.

With the inclusion of these productions, OSB’s new artistic director, José Maria Condemi, has created a season designed to attract both the traditional opera‐goer as well as those seeking a more contemporary experience.

“I have designed an eclectic program that appeals to both opera aficionados as well as to those new to the art form,” he said. “Following the artistic and critical success of Séance on a Wet Afternoon, it is my goal to continue expanding our repertoire selection while offering innovative productions of mainstream operas.”

Season subscriptions offering a substantial discount are available by calling the opera office at 805.898.3890, or click here to order online. Single tickets will be available beginning Sept. 15.

— Marylove Thralls is a publicist for Opera Santa Barbara.