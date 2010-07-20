Two Arrested in Armed Robbery of CVS Pharmacy

Santa Maria police have arrested an adult male and a juvenile male in connection with an armed robbery just after midnight Tuesday of CVS Pharmacy, 1830 N. Broadway.

Police said a suspect entered the store, brandished a weapon and demanded money.

The suspect was described as an Hispanic male adult wearing a long-sleeve black sweater with a red bandana partially covering his face.

An officer patrolling the area saw the suspect run from the store. Police set up a perimeter of the area, and the suspect was arrested without incident.

A weapon and other evidence taken during the robbery were recovered.

Aldo Medina, 20, of Santa Maria, was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of armed robbery.

A second suspect, a 16-year-old male, also was arrested in connection with the armed robbery and was booked into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .