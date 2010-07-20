Wilson Printing Hires Gerald Anderson as Account Executive

Wilson Printing of Santa Barbara has hired Gerald Anderson as an account executive.
Anderson will manage new account sales for Wilson Printing’s commercial print division.
He brings with him 18 years of experience in the printing, graphics and communication industries. He was formerly owner/president of SB Print Marketing Group, providing print design, procurement, manufacturing, fulfillment and marketing needs in the Santa Ynez Valley and Santa Barbara areas.
Anderson also will manage Wilson Printing’s new product merchandising service, providing cost-effective, eco-friendly promotional items such as reusable recycled grocery tote bags and complete event packs.
Wilson Printing specializes in digital and offset printing, copying and binding for Santa Barbara County businesses, organizations and individuals. For more information, call 805.964.8875.
— Chris Stone is the marketing manager for Wilson Printing.