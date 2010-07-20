Friday, May 4 , 2018, 2:34 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 

Work Begins on Highway 1 Pavement Project Near Lompoc

Federal stimulus funds cover most of the $1.9 million cost

By Jim Shivers | July 20, 2010 | 3:25 p.m.

Caltrans announced Tuesday that work has begun on a $1.9 million to maintain the pavement on Highway 1 near Lompoc in good condition for an additional five years.

The project is partially financed —$1.6 million — by the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act.

“My administration is working hand-in-hand with President (Barack) Obama’s team to ensure stimulus dollars are pumped into California quickly and responsibly to stimulate the economy and in this instance — invest in the future of California’s transportation infrastructure,” Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger said.

Scheduled for completion in September, the project will apply a treatment known as microsurfacing to 25 lane miles of pavement on Highway 1 from Harris Grade Road to California Boulevard near Lompoc.

Taking action now while the pavement is still in good condition instead of waiting until it deteriorates will save the state hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“With the help of Recovery Act funds, we are able to repair our highways and local roadways at a more rapid pace and provide a smooth, safe commute for motorists,” Caltrans Director Cindy McKim said.

“We are pleased that stimulus funds are allowing us to improve highway safety and create much-needed jobs at the same time,” said Jeffrey Reed, president of Valley Slurry Seal, the project’s contractor.

Click here for traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 