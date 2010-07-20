Work Begins on Highway 1 Pavement Project Near Lompoc

Caltrans announced Tuesday that work has begun on a $1.9 million to maintain the pavement on Highway 1 near Lompoc in good condition for an additional five years.

The project is partially financed —$1.6 million — by the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act.

“My administration is working hand-in-hand with President (Barack) Obama’s team to ensure stimulus dollars are pumped into California quickly and responsibly to stimulate the economy and in this instance — invest in the future of California’s transportation infrastructure,” Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger said.

Scheduled for completion in September, the project will apply a treatment known as microsurfacing to 25 lane miles of pavement on Highway 1 from Harris Grade Road to California Boulevard near Lompoc.

Taking action now while the pavement is still in good condition instead of waiting until it deteriorates will save the state hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“With the help of Recovery Act funds, we are able to repair our highways and local roadways at a more rapid pace and provide a smooth, safe commute for motorists,” Caltrans Director Cindy McKim said.

“We are pleased that stimulus funds are allowing us to improve highway safety and create much-needed jobs at the same time,” said Jeffrey Reed, president of Valley Slurry Seal, the project’s contractor.

Click here for traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.