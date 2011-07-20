Car Crashes Into Stop & Shop Liquor Store on El Sueno

CHP says a passenger allegedly grabbed the steering wheel, forcing the vehicle to strike a sign and a parked car

Two people were injured Tuesday after their vehicle crashed into the Stop & Shop liquor store on El Sueno Road in Santa Barbara.

California Highway Patrol public information officer Jeremy Wayland said 20-year-old Cassandra Anderson of Gaviota was driving a 1984 Chevrolet Blazer westbound on Calle Real east of El Sueno Road about 8 p.m. There were two passengers in the vehicle, 24-year-old Isaiah Alexander of Santa Barbara in the front seat and 33-year-old Monique Robles of Santa Barbara in the back seat.

They were en route to an apartment complex east of the liquor store, according to Wayland, but after passing the entrance to the complex, Alexander allegedly grabbed the steering wheel while in the passenger seat, pulling the vehicle to the right and forcing the Blazer over the sidewalk and into the liquor store parking lot at about 40 mph.

The vehicle hit a business sign then struck a parked Jeep Cherokee, with the impact pushing it into the liquor store building. The Blazer continued forward and also collided with the building.

Wayland said Anderson and Robles were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for various injuries.

The collision remains under investigation, but he said alcohol and/or drugs did not appear to be factors in the crash.

