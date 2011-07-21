Friday, June 1 , 2018, 3:35 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Fire Damages Home Under Construction in Carpinteria

Welder's torch ignites roof material, sending smoke billowing from Toro Canyon Park Road

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Staff Writer | July 21, 2011 | 2:15 p.m.

Fire caused significant damage Wednesday afternoon to a home under construction at 1070 Toro Canyon Road in Carpinteria.

The Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District and the Montecito Fire Protection District were called to the scene about 3:30 p.m. to reports of a large amount of smoke billowing from a structure.

According to officials with the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District, a welder’s torch ignited roof material, producing black smoke and causing concern among nearby residents who called 9-1-1.

Workers on scene controlled the blaze until fire crews arrived.

A damage estimate is not yet available.

