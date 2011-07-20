Gerald Carpenter: Montecito Summer Music Festival Opens at Westmont

The Montecito Summer Music Festival, in its fourth year, is running now through Aug. 6, although the first public event appears to be this Thursday, July 21.

This year, 130 students from nine countries will come to Westmont College for three weeks.

The events include the familiar mix of masterclasses and concerts performed by faculty and students. There will be concerts July 21, 22, 24, 27, 28 and 31, and Aug. 2, 3, and 5.

The composers represented will range from Orlando Gibbons and Claudio Monteverdi to Ludwig van Beethoven and Antonin Dvořák to Bela Bartok and Arnold Schoenberg — shh, you didn’t hear it from me!

All events will be held in the Porter Theater on the Westmont campus.

The Montecito Summer Music Festival has assembled an impressive faculty lineup for this year’s outing, including world-class violinists Ida Haendel, Cho-Liang Lin and Aaron Rosand, violist Helen Callus and pianist John Perry.

The complete faculty is as follows: violinists Ken Aiso, Emanuel Borok, Lorenz Gamma, Haendel (special guest artist), Lin (master class only), Stephen Miahky, Rosand (special guest artist), Linda Wang, Suli Xue and Chan Ho Yun (director); violists Callus, Yizhak Schotten and Basil Vendryes; cellists Michael Carrera, Ko Iwasaki, Joon-Sung Jun, Richard Slavich, Marek Szpakiewicz, Pin Fei Tang and Hekun Wu; double bassist Tim Pitts; pianists T.J. Lymenstull, Perry (special guest artist), Daniel Shapiro and Peter Takács; plus Nathan Williams (clarinet), Yurie Iwasaki (staff accompanist), Richard Rintoul (chamber music) and Hekun Wu (chamber music).

The festival’s regular admission price is $20 ($10 for students). Seniors may attend all events for free by calling in advance. There is also free admission for music teachers who come to any festival events with their students, also by calling in advance. Their accompanying students will receive a 50 percent discount on the student price (that is, $5 admission).

The number to call to reserve space is 805.500.6763. Click here for more information about the festival, including faculty biographies.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .