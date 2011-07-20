Friday, June 1 , 2018, 3:48 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Council OKs General Plan Amendment Initiation for Willow Springs II Project

The decision allows a required 2- to 3-acre park to be included with a different phase of the Towbes Group development

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkNews | July 20, 2011 | 7:11 p.m.

The Goleta City Council, minus an ailing Mayor Margaret Connell, voted in on Tuesday an initiation to an amendment of the city’s General Plan to accommodate a change in timing of a planned residential development along the Hollister Corridor.

Willow Springs, the Towbes-built residential rental project, is preparing for another 100 units to be built north of the existing “Willow Springs I” residential project.

Where once it was assumed that development of the rest of the project, called “Willow Springs II,” would take up the 19 vacant acres that remain on the Willow Springs project, the Willow Springs II project proposed by the Towbes Group takes up only about 5 acres and 100 of the assumed 315 units designated for that project. The remaining 14 acres is now being designated as “Willow Springs North.”

In the General Plan, however, there is a requirement for a 2- to 3-acre park attached to the development of the 19 vacant acres, and staff wanted to look into the possibility of allowing the proposed Willow Springs II project to go through without requiring the park, and attaching the park requirement to the Willow Springs North project.

According to senior planner Patty Miller, there is no application for Willow Springs North.

“We purposely held off on doing Willow Springs (North) until we got this out of the way,” developer Michael Towbes told the City Council, adding that the Towbes Group was “very anxious” to get started on the final Willow Springs project.

Willow Springs is located on what has been designated an “affordable housing opportunity site,” meant to promote rentals and other affordable or below market-rate units. Currently, Willow Springs units are all rentals and will continue to be so for the foreseeable future.

“I hate to see a piece of land get developed piecemeal, but if this just has to do with the timing of the recreational improvements, that’s different,” Mayor Pro Tem Ed Easton said before adding his vote to the unanimous approval for a General Plan amendment initiation.

Noozhawk contributing writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 