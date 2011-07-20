Goleta Council OKs General Plan Amendment Initiation for Willow Springs II Project

The decision allows a required 2- to 3-acre park to be included with a different phase of the Towbes Group development

The Goleta City Council, minus an ailing Mayor Margaret Connell, voted in on Tuesday an initiation to an amendment of the city’s General Plan to accommodate a change in timing of a planned residential development along the Hollister Corridor.

Willow Springs, the Towbes-built residential rental project, is preparing for another 100 units to be built north of the existing “Willow Springs I” residential project.

Where once it was assumed that development of the rest of the project, called “Willow Springs II,” would take up the 19 vacant acres that remain on the Willow Springs project, the Willow Springs II project proposed by the Towbes Group takes up only about 5 acres and 100 of the assumed 315 units designated for that project. The remaining 14 acres is now being designated as “Willow Springs North.”

In the General Plan, however, there is a requirement for a 2- to 3-acre park attached to the development of the 19 vacant acres, and staff wanted to look into the possibility of allowing the proposed Willow Springs II project to go through without requiring the park, and attaching the park requirement to the Willow Springs North project.

According to senior planner Patty Miller, there is no application for Willow Springs North.

“We purposely held off on doing Willow Springs (North) until we got this out of the way,” developer Michael Towbes told the City Council, adding that the Towbes Group was “very anxious” to get started on the final Willow Springs project.

Willow Springs is located on what has been designated an “affordable housing opportunity site,” meant to promote rentals and other affordable or below market-rate units. Currently, Willow Springs units are all rentals and will continue to be so for the foreseeable future.

“I hate to see a piece of land get developed piecemeal, but if this just has to do with the timing of the recreational improvements, that’s different,” Mayor Pro Tem Ed Easton said before adding his vote to the unanimous approval for a General Plan amendment initiation.

