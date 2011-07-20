Friday, June 1 , 2018, 3:49 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

‘Grease’ Is the Word for Stage Left’s Weekend Production

Four-week youth summer camp to conclude with shows Saturday and Sunday in the theater at Goleta Valley Junior High School

By Avery Sorenson for Stage Left Productions | July 20, 2011 | 6:43 p.m.

Come and enjoy Stage Left Productions’ family-friendly production of Grease this Saturday and Sunday in the theater at Goleta Valley Junior High School, 6100 Stow Canyon Road in Goleta.

With songs such as “Greased Lightning,” “Summer Nights” and “We Go Together,” you will be tapping your toes and humming the tune as you leave. Come join Sandy, Danny and the sassy Pink Ladies, cool T-Birds, peppy cheerleaders, nerds and freshmen as they all get back into the groove of school.

Sandy is played by Sophia Ross and Ali Mikles in alternating roles. Danny Zuko is played by Sean Strong and Malcom McCarthy. You will also see amazing costumes created by Dana Ortner and Janey Thompson, such as poodle skirts, cat eye glasses, leather jackets, mismatching plaid for the nerds and flashy beauty school dropout costumes.

Back stage, Dave Guy and the stage crew are working on Greased Lightning (the car), the Frosty Palace, Rydell High and more! All of the sets and costumes in Grease are so colorful and amazing — they will blow your mind!

Stage Left is a four-week summer camp with kids ages 10 to 16 from all around town, from Montecito to Goleta. The program includes acting, singing and dancing as well as a technical track for sets and costumes. Kids learn to play various improv games and work on their audition and acting skills while making new friends along the way.

Stage Left Productions was created 12 years ago by Shana Lynch Arthurs and Steven Lovelace. 

Show times for Grease are 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $25 for reserved seating and can be purchased at the door.

— Avery Sorenson, 13, is a Youth Spotlight writer and fourth-year camper at Stage Left Productions.

