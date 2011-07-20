Friday, June 1 , 2018, 3:42 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Partners in Education Volunteer Spotlight: Debi Scott of Community West Bank

IT director gives Los Robles High students a back-office tour that reveals a possible career path

By Benjamin Maskell for Santa Barbara Partners in Education | July 20, 2011 | 10:54 p.m.

[Noozhawk’s note: Second in a series on Santa Barbara Partners in Education volunteers.]

Debi Scott has always been committed to volunteering her time to benefit the children of our community. In March, Scott invited a group of students from Los Robles High School the opportunity to come in for a few hours to tour Community West Bank, where she is the IT director.

Debi Scott of Community West Bank says volunteering for Santa Barbara Partners in Education is enriching in a variety of ways. “We have all had people in our lives who have given us opportunities to do something that we wouldn’t have had otherwise,” she adds. “This is an opportunity to thank those people and to pass it along.”

These students were unique for a variety of reasons. Los Robles High is located on the campus of Los Prietos Boys Camp. The students who signed up for the tour were involved in the Santa Barbara Partners in Education Computers for Families program that is administered by the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

The Computers for Families program places computers in the homes of low-income families so their school-age children can have access to the Internet and other learning tools. CFF also trains students and their families how to better utilize computers and the Internet for educational purposes.

The students at Los Prietos Boys Camp play a central role in this program. Each week, used computers are delivered to the camp, where the students work to refurbish and certify these computers, ultimately preparing them for their new homes. These students provide an invaluable service, as well as acquiring job skills that will help them in the future.

Needless to say, these students had a keen interest in Community West Bank’s IT department. Scott led the boys around the bank, showing them just how valuable their skills might be to them in the future.

“It was a fulfilling experience to be able to show them that this was a viable option for them and that there is an entry level job to be had in the information technology field if they are willing to do some very basic selling of themselves and a lot of follow through,” Scott said afterward.

The boys were all very excited and thankful, delighted to have such an opportunity.

“I enjoyed seeing them open up a bit about what they thought they could do,” Scott said. “They seemed surprised that this was a viable option for them.”

Months after the tour had taken place pictures of the smiling students touring the bank still adorned the walls of Los Prietos Boys Camp. The photographs are encouraging reminders that this community is made up of people like Debi Scott, who are committed to volunteerism and giving back.

“I would highly recommend it to others; this is an important way that we can give back to the community,” Scott explained. “We have all had people in our lives who have given us opportunities to do something that we wouldn’t have had otherwise. They had faith in us, and saw something in us that maybe no one else did. This is an opportunity to thank those people and to pass it along.”

Last fall, Scott also made the drive up Highway 154 to Los Prietos to be a guest speaker about computer refurbishment, repair and technology.

Community West Bank is a member of the Partners in Education President’s Council, a group of local businesses, organizations and individuals who support Partners in Education with contributions of at least $2,500. Any company or organization has the opportunity to participate in Partners in Education, but the President’s Council is limited to no more than 25.

— Benjamin Maskell is an AmeriCorps volunteer who has been working as a Santa Barbara Partners in Education volunteer coordinator.

