Friday, June 1 , 2018, 3:46 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Balloon Launched to Edge of Space Deemed a Success

The craft captures images and information before landing in Buttonwillow and being recovered

By Rod Fritz for the Santa Barbara Amateur Radio Club | July 20, 2011 | 8:30 p.m.

The near space balloon that launched from West Beach in Santa Barbara on Saturday has been recovered.

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, the Santa Barbara Amateur Radio Club and Santa Barbara Hackerspace collaborated to build the craft, which carried a technology payload to an altitude of more than 93,000 feet above the Earth, where it captured images and dispatched flight telemetry information to ground stations throughout California.

“It was a long and exhausting day,” said Rod Fritz of the Santa Barbara Amateur Radio Club. “In the end, the thrill of visiting near space was well worth all of the effort. This was a great success for us. We learned a lot and know how to do an even better job next time.”

After assembling the payload and filling the balloon before about 50 onlookers, the team launched the one-cubic-foot near-space probe at 11:24 a.m. It ascended straight up at 900 feet per minute. At around 20,000 feet, it turned north and reached speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour as it soared northward. At 60,000 feet, it shifted to the west and continued to climb until it burst over Fellows.

On its descent, it shifted to the north again, touching down at 2 p.m. It ended up in an irrigation canal in Buttonwillow, narrowly avoiding the enormous power station and the associated web of electric lines that it passed over.

Throughout the craft’s flight, amateur radio stations received its radio telemetry and relayed position reports online and over the air. Using these reports and homing in on one of the transmitters after the landing, the recovery team was able to locate the payload just after 4 p.m. the same day.

Click here for a complete flight summary.

— Rod Fritz is the outreach committee chair for the Santa Barbara Amateur Radio Club.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 