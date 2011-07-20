Friday, June 1 , 2018, 3:51 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Sheriff’s Department Begins Annual Marijuana Eradication, Targets 2 Sites in Los Padres Forest

Rural Santa Barbara County operation recovers more than 18,000 mature plants with an estimated street value of $37 million

By Drew Sugars for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | July 20, 2011 | 5:38 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department has completed the first two days of its annual marijuana eradication by removing more than 18,000 mature marijuana plants in rural Santa Barbara County.

Throughout the year, the Sheriff’s Department identifies marijuana fields in Santa Barbara County, of which the majority are found in the Los Padres National Forest. This week, the Sheriff’s Department worked in conjunction with the Department of Justice CAMP (Campaign Against Marijuana Planting) task force, the U.S. Forest Service and other law enforcement agencies in an effort to eradicate the illegal marijuana grows.

On Monday and Tuesday, the operation cleared grows in two locations within the Los Padres National Forest. The locations included three grows in the San Antonio Creek area, which yielded 9,652 plants, and two additional grows above Montecito in the Romero Canyon area, which yielded 8,726 plants. In total, the Sheriff’s Department seized 18,378 mature marijuana plants worth an estimated street value of $36,756,000, according to a Drug Enforcement Administration valuation.

In addition to the marijuana plants, personnel removed about 1,000 pounds of dangerous fertilizers, chemicals and hazardous trash abandoned by the growers. No arrests were made during the operations.

Large-scale marijuana cultivation is a serious and increasingly widespread problem on public lands in California, including the Los Padres National Forest. These illegal operations threaten the safety of residents and visitors to the forest, as well as harming the environment. The illegal growers may camp for weeks at a time, leading to large piles of garbage, human waste and the dumping of unregulated pesticides, much of which finds its way into the watershed.

Illegal growers often camp for weeks at a time, leaving behind large piles of garbage and human waste and dumping unregulated pesticides. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)

Many of these camps are also host to campfires and open flame stoves that are banned in the high-fire danger area. The 2009 La Brea Fire, which burned more than 90,000 acres in North Santa Barbara County, is blamed on a cooking fire at a camp within an illicit marijuana grow.

The increasingly large and sophisticated marijuana plantations are very often the work of dangerous drug cartels; forest visitors or residents who happen upon them, may be harassed or assaulted. The growers are usually armed, sometimes with automatic weapons and high-power rifles, and they have been known to place booby-traps designed to seriously maim or kill intruders.

Evidence recovered at several locations indicate that Mexican nationals were living in grows and tending to them. Over the years, Mexican nationals have had an increased presence in illegal marijuana cultivation in Los Padres, where they grow marijuana and transport it to the southern and eastern United States for resale.

Visitors to the forest who observe individuals carrying irrigation tubing, packing in large amounts of food, the same vehicle parked in the same area multiple times per week or month, new trails or increased use to areas where there would appear to be no attraction, or unusual loss of flow of water in creeks should contact the Sheriff’s Department immediately.

Anyone with information can provide it anonymously by calling 805.681.4175, by fax at 805.681.4316 or by email at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Please provide as much detail pertaining to dates, times, locations (GPS if possible) and subject/vehicle descriptions. Do not take action on your own, as it is not uncommon for growers to use violence in order to protect their marijuana.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

