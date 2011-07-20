Barefoot Wine, Surfrider Teaming Up to Keep Stearns Wharf ‘Barefoot Friendly’

Public beach cleanup and celebration planned for Saturday in Santa Barbara

Barefoot Wine and the Surfrider Foundation, along with community volunteers, are embarking on a tour of 20 beach cleanups nationwide, stopping in Santa Barbara on Saturday.

The Barefoot Wine Beach Rescue Project is now in its fifth year helping keep beaches, rivers and lakes across America “barefoot friendly.”

The cleanup will be from 10 a.m. to noon at Stearns Wharf, at State Street and West Cabrillo Boulevard. Look for the Surfrider tent.

A Surfrider-hosted celebration for volunteers age 21 or older will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bay Roadhouse Bar & Grill, 202 State St. in Santa Barbara.

The events are free and open to the public. Click here to RSVP.

— Scott Bull represents the Surfrider Foundation.