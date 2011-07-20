Steven Weintraub Joins Channel Islands YMCA Board of Directors

The certified financial planner has been an adjunct professor and presented to national audiences

The Channel Islands YMCA is proud to announce the election of Steven Weintraub to its Board of Directors.

Weintraub is a certified financial planner. He is a partner in West Coast Financial LLC, a fee-only financial planning and asset management firm in Santa Barbara. He serves as chief investment officer and oversees about $300 million in client portfolios. He has been a practicing financial planner since 1982.

Weintraub has been an adjunct professor at San Diego State University, teaching the financial planning capstone course for students attaining a bachelor’s degree in financial planning. He also served as an outside consultant to a regional broker dealer assisting in evaluating real estate limited partnership opportunities.

He has spoken to national audiences for the National Association of Estate Planners & Councils and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Weintraub received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Arizona State University and a master’s degree in financial services from San Diego State University. His memberships include NAPFA (Organization for Fee Only Financial Advisers), the Financial Planning Association and the Santa Barbara Estate Planning Council.

Weintraub is past-president of the board for the Santa Barbara chapter of the Estate Planning Council and past-president of the board of trustees for the Hope School District.

He served as a board member for the local chapter of the International Association for Financial Planning. He serves on the Investment Committee for the Channel Islands YMCAand Direct Relief International.

Weintraub is married, has two daughters and enjoys exercise, reading and Central Coast wines.

— Susan Sawyer is the communications and marketing director for the Channel Islands YMCA.