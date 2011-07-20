Friday, June 1 , 2018, 3:53 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Tom Burt Joins Sales Team for California Solar Electric

He was previously an owner and founder of Sun Pacific Solar Electric in Santa Barbara

By Helen Solomon for California Solar Electric | July 20, 2011 | 1:52 p.m.

Tom Burt

Tom Burt, previously one of the owners and founders of Sun Pacific Solar Electric in Santa Barbara, joins California Solar Electric as its newest sales representative.

Burt has a true passion for solar and renewable projects.

He fits in well with California Solar Electric’s company culture, where many of the employees ride their bicycles to the office and individually support various environmental causes.

“It is time for solar to become commonplace in our communities,” Burt said.

“It’s great to have Tom as the newest member of our sales team,” said Don “Cam” Campbell, owner and CEO of California Solar Electric. “We are one of the companies fortunate enough to expand in these difficult times. I believe it’s partly due to our experience in and dedication to solar and thermal power, and also to our loyal customer base. Our customers continue to refer us to local residents and businesses. I welcome Tom and look forward to a successful relationship.”

California Solar Electric has more than 25 years of experience servicing Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. It provides turnkey solar energy systems and financial solutions to both residential and commercial customers. CSE is an Elite Sunpower and Echo dealer.

For more information, click here or call 805.640.7903.

— Helen Solomon for California Solar Electric.

