Candidates Begin Queuing Up for November Races

Seats are open for school trustees, city councils and special-district boards while legislative campaigns get ready to roll

Candidates have started announcing their bids for local school boards, city councils and special district races, including the Santa Barbara Unified School District and Goleta Union School District.

Incumbent Ed Heron is running for re-election to the Santa Barbara school board, and newcomer Pedro Paz, the program and evaluation manager for First 5 of Santa Barbara County, has taken out nomination papers, as well.

There will be three seats up for grabs, as terms also expire this year for Annette Cordero and Susan Deacon, neither of whom is seeking re-election.

Goleta Union Board of Trustees president Susan Epstein is running for re-election, but incumbent Dean Nevins has said he won’t be trying for another term. So far, it’s a two-woman race for two seats, with Goleta resident Yvonne DeGraw declaring her candidacy this week.

Goleta and Carpinteria have City Council races with two seats open in each, but Goleta Councilwoman Margaret Connell and Carpinteria Councilman Joe Armendariz have both announced they won’t run for re-election. Two candidates have already announced their campaigns for Goleta: Mayor Ed Easton and resident Jim Farr.

Seats for water districts, sanitary districts and fire protection districts will be on November’s ballot, as well.

The June 5 primary election set up hot regional, state and national races for Santa Barbara County voters: Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, will fight Republican Abel Maldonado to keep her congressional seat; Democrat Hannah-Beth Jackson and Republican Mike Stoker will battle for the 19th state Senate District seat; Assemblyman Katcho Achadjian, R-San Luis Obispo, will fight to keep his 35th District seat against Democratic challenger Gerry Manata; Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, will face Republican challenger Rob Walter; and 4th District Supervisor Joni Gray will face challenger Peter Adam in a runoff election for the Board of Supervisors.

