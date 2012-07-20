Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 10:03 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Candidates Begin Queuing Up for November Races

Seats are open for school trustees, city councils and special-district boards while legislative campaigns get ready to roll

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | July 20, 2012 | 6:01 p.m.

Candidates have started announcing their bids for local school boards, city councils and special district races, including the Santa Barbara Unified School District and Goleta Union School District.

Incumbent Ed Heron is running for re-election to the Santa Barbara school board, and newcomer Pedro Paz, the program and evaluation manager for First 5 of Santa Barbara County, has taken out nomination papers, as well.

There will be three seats up for grabs, as terms also expire this year for Annette Cordero and Susan Deacon, neither of whom is seeking re-election.

Goleta Union Board of Trustees president Susan Epstein is running for re-election, but incumbent Dean Nevins has said he won’t be trying for another term. So far, it’s a two-woman race for two seats, with Goleta resident Yvonne DeGraw declaring her candidacy this week.

Goleta and Carpinteria have City Council races with two seats open in each, but Goleta Councilwoman Margaret Connell and Carpinteria Councilman Joe Armendariz have both announced they won’t run for re-election. Two candidates have already announced their campaigns for Goleta: Mayor Ed Easton and resident Jim Farr.

Seats for water districts, sanitary districts and fire protection districts will be on November’s ballot, as well.

The June 5 primary election set up hot regional, state and national races for Santa Barbara County voters: Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, will fight Republican Abel Maldonado to keep her congressional seat; Democrat Hannah-Beth Jackson and Republican Mike Stoker will battle for the 19th state Senate District seat; Assemblyman Katcho Achadjian, R-San Luis Obispo, will fight to keep his 35th District seat against Democratic challenger Gerry Manata; Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, will face Republican challenger Rob Walter; and 4th District Supervisor Joni Gray will face challenger Peter Adam in a runoff election for the Board of Supervisors.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 