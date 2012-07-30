Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 7:21 am | Overcast 50º

 
 
 
 

Local News

CHP Alleges Both Drivers in Wrong-Way Crash Were Drunk

Two injured women were arrested after crash early Sunday morning on Hwy. 101 near Goleta

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 4:11 p.m. | July 30, 2012 | 7:56 p.m.

Two women who suffered major injuries in a wrong-way crash on Highway 101 just east of Goleta over the weekend were both driving under the influence, the California Highway Patrol reported Monday.

The accident occurred about 2:20 a.m. Sunday on the northbound freeway near Turnpike Road, the CHP said.

CHP dispatchers began receiving citizen reports of a 2011 Nissan Altima traveling south in the northbound lanes, and about two minutes later received a report of a collision.

The Nissan, driven by Diana Rodriguez Villalobos, 25, smashed head-on into a 1994 Lexus ES300 driven by Anna Marie Fragosa, 25, of Santa Barbara, the CHP said.

Villalobos, who suffered a broken right ankle, fractured kneecaps and multiple cuts, was able to exit her vehicle, and was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment, the CHP said.

Fragosa, who the CHP said suffered non-life-threatening injuries, had to be extricated from her vehicle by Santa Barbara County Fire Department personnel, and also was taken to Cottage.

While at the hospital, CHP officers noted “an overwhelming odor of alcohol” coming from both drivers, the CHP said.

Villalobos was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI, and Fragosa was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI, the CHP said.

The northbound lanes of Highway 101 were shut down for nearly an hour while officers investigated the accident and emergency personnel cleaned up the wreckage.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 