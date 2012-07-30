CHP Alleges Both Drivers in Wrong-Way Crash Were Drunk

Two injured women were arrested after crash early Sunday morning on Hwy. 101 near Goleta

Two women who suffered major injuries in a wrong-way crash on Highway 101 just east of Goleta over the weekend were both driving under the influence, the California Highway Patrol reported Monday.

The accident occurred about 2:20 a.m. Sunday on the northbound freeway near Turnpike Road, the CHP said.

CHP dispatchers began receiving citizen reports of a 2011 Nissan Altima traveling south in the northbound lanes, and about two minutes later received a report of a collision.

The Nissan, driven by Diana Rodriguez Villalobos, 25, smashed head-on into a 1994 Lexus ES300 driven by Anna Marie Fragosa, 25, of Santa Barbara, the CHP said.

Villalobos, who suffered a broken right ankle, fractured kneecaps and multiple cuts, was able to exit her vehicle, and was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment, the CHP said.

Fragosa, who the CHP said suffered non-life-threatening injuries, had to be extricated from her vehicle by Santa Barbara County Fire Department personnel, and also was taken to Cottage.

While at the hospital, CHP officers noted “an overwhelming odor of alcohol” coming from both drivers, the CHP said.

Villalobos was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI, and Fragosa was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI, the CHP said.

The northbound lanes of Highway 101 were shut down for nearly an hour while officers investigated the accident and emergency personnel cleaned up the wreckage.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.