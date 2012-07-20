Deputies Seek Leads in Carpinteria Home-Invasion Robbery

Suspect forced his way into residence on 2800 block of Via Real, stole property and fled

Santa Barbara County sheriff‘s investigators are continuing their search for a man they say committed a home-invasion robbery in Carpinteria.

Deputies were called to a home on the 2800 block of Via Real at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, said Sgt. Mark Williams.

The residents reported that a lone suspect confronted them in their home, stole property and fled, Williams said.

Deputies and officers from the California Highway Patrol searched the surrounding streets, with the aid of two canine units and a county helicopter, but were not able to locate the suspect, Williams said.

The suspect was described as a white male wearing dark clothes, 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10, and weighing 150 to 160 pounds, Williams said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s Detective Bureau at 805.681.4150.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.