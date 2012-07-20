DNA Evidence Leads to Arrest of Santa Barbara Man for Robbery

Scott Timothy Harwood, 48, is suspected of stealing cash at gunpoint from Lompoc restaurant in January

DNA evidence has led to the arrested of a 48-year-old Santa Barbara man suspected of robbing a restaurant at gunpoint in January, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Scott Timothy Harwood was taken into custody without incident Wednesday on an armed-robbery charge, and was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $250,000, said Sgt. Chuck Strange.

Harwood is accused of entering the Texas Cattle Company at 936 North H Street at about 11:20 p.m. Jan. 3, brandishing a handgun, and demanding money, Strange said. adding that the restaurant employees complied, and the suspect fled.

Harwood subsequently was identified as a possible suspect, and was voluntarily interviewed about the incident, but denied being involved, and was not charged at that time, Strange said.

Evidence collected at the scene was sent to the state California Department of Justice Laboratory for analysis, and eventually was found to be a DNA match for Harwood, Strange said.

