Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 10:04 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Hwy. 101 Lane to be Shut Down at Santa Maria River Bridge

Crews will be replace damaged crash cushion Friday night, according to Caltrans

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo | July 20, 2012 | 5:39 p.m.

Due to a minor traffic accident, crews will be replacing a damaged crash cushion along northbound Highway 101 at the Santa Maria Bridge Friday night, requiring the closure of one freeway lane overnight, according to Caltrans.

The northbound fast lane will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Saturday — from Broadway to the Highway 166 east interchange, Caltrans said.

Electronic message signs will be posted to advise motorists, who should expect minor delays during the roadwork, Caltrans said. 

Also over the next several weeks, roadwork will continue on building the new bridge deck, including the installation of reinforced steel and the pouring of concrete. Overnight lane closures are expected to occur at that time.
 
That project will widen the bridge along Highway 101 from two to three lanes in each direction, with inside/outside shoulders, and will include a bicycle path near the southbound lanes behind a concrete barrier. In addition, all existing traffic lanes will be resurfaced.

The $31 million project is nearly 50 percent complete, and is on schedule to be completed in spring 2014.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 