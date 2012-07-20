Hwy. 101 Lane to be Shut Down at Santa Maria River Bridge

Due to a minor traffic accident, crews will be replacing a damaged crash cushion along northbound Highway 101 at the Santa Maria Bridge Friday night, requiring the closure of one freeway lane overnight, according to Caltrans.

The northbound fast lane will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Saturday — from Broadway to the Highway 166 east interchange, Caltrans said.

Electronic message signs will be posted to advise motorists, who should expect minor delays during the roadwork, Caltrans said.

Also over the next several weeks, roadwork will continue on building the new bridge deck, including the installation of reinforced steel and the pouring of concrete. Overnight lane closures are expected to occur at that time.



That project will widen the bridge along Highway 101 from two to three lanes in each direction, with inside/outside shoulders, and will include a bicycle path near the southbound lanes behind a concrete barrier. In addition, all existing traffic lanes will be resurfaced.

The $31 million project is nearly 50 percent complete, and is on schedule to be completed in spring 2014.

