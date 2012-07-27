Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 8:49 am | Mostly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 

Judy Crowell: River Cruising the Danube

With an intimate and luxurious ambiance, Uniworld’s River Beatrice is vacationing at its finest

By Judy Crowell, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | July 27, 2012 | 8:12 p.m.

Imagine a floating, mini version of your bedroom and bath; clothes conveniently accessible in closets and drawers; colorful original artwork in every room and corridor; trained, friendly, multilingual staff and crew at your beck and call; mouth-watering cuisine to excite your palate, such as local horseradish soup with chives, wiener schnitzel, mustard soup with Riesling and dill, sacher torte and apricot centered dumplings with vanilla sauce; complimentary regional wines with dinner; an upper deck boasting a giant chess set, shuffleboard court and cushioned lounge chairs; slowly passing by panoramic views of medieval castle ruins, lovely churches both grand and quaint, gothic and baroque architecture and lush forests ablaze with fall colors; nightly entertainment in an elegant lounge with Zoltán Kocsis at the piano, the musical antics of the Wiff and Hanzhanz Ensemble or the haunting melodies of the fujara, a Slovakian contrabass whistle; bartenders rivaling Cheers serving up your heart’s desire along with daily specials such as Deep Blue River and Harvey Wallbangers; and to top it all off, a dashing captain in charge of all this wonderment.

This is river cruising. And as long as you’re imagining, you might as well imagine the best: Uniworld’s River Beatrice with Capt. Tom Buining of Amsterdam at the helm.

Click here for a Noozhawk slide show
Click here for a Noozhawk slide show

“You have to be a little bit crazy to do this for 35 years,” he will tell you. “You’re on duty 24/7 with maybe six hours of sleep each night. I do it because it’s in my blood. My grandparents and both my parents were river captains, and I love it.”

His love for his ship is apparent as we tour the engine room, the sophisticated water filtration system, the amazingly concise and efficient kitchen, laundry facilities and state-of-the-art radar. I discover during our tour that Buining has a U.S. connection. Working his way up the naval hierarchy, he worked as a sailor on the St. Louis-based Mississippi Queen for a year and a half, calling it one of the most magnificent ships he’s ever seen.

“The ship is the captain’s responsibility; the weather the passenger’s responsibility,” he joked as we made our way to the upper deck on a cold, foggy fall morning.

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises is a leader in river cruises, offering more than 500 departures and allowing you to choose from more than 20 countries throughout Europe, China, Egypt and Russia.

An intimate ambiance of 130 guests on average and an outstanding crew are just a couple of the reasons Uniworld Boutique River Cruises has earned so many awards — Travel + Leisure’s “World’s Best Top 10 Small Cruise Lines” and Conde Nast Traveler’s “Gold List,” two of several awards. Click here for more information.

With so much to do on board, I almost forgot — this particular floating hotel, the River Beatrice, will take you to Budapest, Bratislava, Vienna, Durnstein, Melk, Salzburg and Passau, where well-versed, English-speaking local guides will enhance your onshore visits.

Stay tuned for more on these stops — some of the most beautiful, most picturesque cities of Europe.

Noozhawk contributing writer Judy Crowell is an author, freelance travel writer and part-time Santa Barbara resident. She can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 