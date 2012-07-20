One Person Suffers Major Injuries in Late-Night Crash

A compact car collided with a big-rig on West Main Street west of Santa Maria

One person suffered major injuries late Thursday night when a compact car collided with a big-rig west of Santa Maria, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred shortly before 11 p.m. on West Main Street at Black Road, according to CHP dispatch.

The driver of a Toyota Celica, Luis Gonzalez, 27 of Guadalupe, had to be extricated from the wreckage, which was wedged under the big-rig, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The big-rig, driven by Frederico Ortiz, 37, of Santa Maria, was a farm vehicle pulling a flat-bed trailer with a tractor on top, the CHP said.

Gonzalez suffered an open skull fracture, the CHP said, and was transported to Marian Medical Center in Santa Maria, where he was listed in critical condition. Ortiz was no injured.

Further details were not immediately available. Check back with Noozhawk for updates.

