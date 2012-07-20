Police Seek Help Finding ‘Person of Interest’ in L.A.-Area stabbings

Courtney Anthony Robinson is sought for questioning in attacks on homeless people while they slept

Police investigators are looking for a man who may be connected to the stabbings of three homeless people within the last month in Southern California.

The man, who has used the names Courtney Anthony Robinson and David Ben Keyes, has a record of low-level offenses in Santa Barbara under the Robinson name, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

This man is considered a “person of interest” in a series of stabbings in Los Angeles and Santa Monica in the last few weeks, in which homeless people were stabbed as they were sleeping, said Santa Barbara police Sgt. Riley Harwood.

In each case, the knife was left in the victim along with a note, which authorities have called “death warrants.”

Generally, a “person of interest” designation means more investigation needs to be done before authorities can decide if that person is a suspect, he added.

Anyone with information about this man’s whereabouts is asked to contact the on-duty Santa Barbara Police Department watch commander at 805.897.2376, and anyone who sees him is asked to call 9-1-1.

