Warrior Heart Project Workshop is a Matter of the Heart

Saturday event by Bill Poett at Girls Inc. in Goleta is designed to renew, inspire and heal broken hearts

Local life coach and motivational speaker Bill Poett, author of the ABC’s of Peak Performers (Sea Hill Press Inc., 2011), endeavors to renew, inspire and heal broken hearts one day at a time with the launch of his latest venture, the Warrior Heart Project, which kicks off this Saturday at Girls, Inc. in Goleta.

Anyone who has had the pleasure of meeting the native Santa Barbaran will tell you he’s a man on a quest to light up the world, and with over 11 martial-arts degrees, Poett’s years of training have enabled him to master not only his body but his mind as well. And this philosophy is reflected in his life-enhancing techniques and tools.

“I looked at my clients, and why does one person succeed and one person fail, and I realized it has nothing to do with money and it has nothing to do with information or training or coaching,” said Poett. “We are one hundred percent governed by our heart’s capacity to heal and engage and love again.

“And that’s where the Warrior Heart Project came from, because all the coaching in the world is valueless unless I can get a person’s heart to open up again, unless they can have the courage.”

For over 30 years as a personal coach and guide, Poett has studied, taught and trained individuals, law enforcement agencies, military personnel and Fortune 500 company’s ways to flourish as effective leaders, overcome mental and emotional barriers and ultimately cultivate positive change in thousands of lives. And his new program further enhances this mission.

“The goal of the Warrior Heart Project is to teach you how to counter your ‘natural’ reaction to pain, and become encouraged, in-heartened and fearless. When your thoughts, words and deeds are being driven fearlessly by love, you will still know pain, but you will also know the great loves, joys and beauty life has to offer.”

Poett explained to Noozhawk that the Warrior Heart Project is an extension of the lessons taught within the ABC’s of Peak Performers, but is also vastly inspired by the financial difficulties, personal loss and heartbreak that he himself has experienced over past years.

“Over the last 30 years, I’ve broken my back, I’ve been divorced, I’ve been bankrupt, I’ve buried all the people that I’ve loved or the people that are close to me, and I’m still in love with life. I still believe, I still have passion and I know how much it hurts.”

Nevertheless, through these many challenging facets of adversity, Poett found the ability and courage to heal and re-engage in life, employing his philosophies into the Warrior Heart Project.

“With every heartbreak, we close ourselves off from the world hoping this will protect us from more pain,” said Poett. “Nothing could be further from the truth. The only chance we have for joy is to fully commit and re-engage in life with our hearts wide open.”

The mission of the Warrior Heart Project is to empower those people who have experienced great loss in a manner that develops the courage to have their hearts endlessly broken so as to never build a wall around their heart in order to live and love fearlessly. This ideology developed from one of Poett’s past experiences during his extensive training.

“Twenty years ago when I was in Japan, I was with this grand master, and we were training, and through an interpreter I asked him what does it mean to be a warrior, and this gentleman, who was almost 80 at the time said, ‘A warrior has the ability to have his heart broken endlessly and never build a wall around it.’”

This ability to empower people to make the most of their lives, to fulfill their dreams and live fully in the moment thrives in joy and growth.

“It doesn’t matter what I see. It matters what you see and what your heart sees, and your heart knows the truth. And your heart when it is closed off is dead.”

Poett believes that we are a nation in desperate need of healing, and that the launch of his new program comes at an important time in our country’s history.

“We, as a culture and a society, we are dying. And we are dying because we’re disconnected, discouraged and disheartened, which means your heart has shrunk your capacity to engage and participate.”

The three-hour intensive session this weekend will include a lecture and one-on-one communication exercises to encourage group flexibility and management techniques to open your heart to personal and professional development.

“Once your heart’s opened, it’s a really good tool for developing your ATR, which we call your Ability To Respond. Because, if you really want to have an impact in the world, your physical, mental and emotional ability to respond everyday to opportunities and challenges determines the impact that you have.

“So, I’m going to show attendees how to design a 12-hour a week program that involves body work, mind work and spirit work.”

The project involves four continuous stages to recognize inherent value and break self-mposed barriers, discover the power gained by surviving a crisis, re-engage in life and transform by defining yourself to become the author of your life.

“The Warrior Heart Project, which is my home and passion, is a series of teachings and seminars and workshops designed to give people all the tools they need, but we’ve got to open up the heart first, and we’ve got to have that conversation, and we’ve got to work on healing. Otherwise, you’ll be that person who forever wants to lose weight, who forever wants to be loved, and can never get through that glass wall.”

For more information on the Warrior Heart Project and to register for this Saturday’s event at Girls, Inc. of Goleta Valley Center Theater from 1 to 4 pm, visit the website.

Check-in begins at 12:30 p.m., and training starts promptly at 1 p.m. Reserve your seat today and save by pre-registering for only $99. The Girls Inc. Goleta Valley Center Theater is at 4973 Hollister Ave.

