Santa Barbara County May See Isolated Showers, Thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday

With monsoonal moisture pushing north through Southern California this weekend, a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms is possible Sunday and Monday in Santa Barbara County.

The National Weather Service warned that thunderstorms may be accompanied by locally heavy rainfall and small stream flooding, with the greatest threat Monday.

Partly cloudy conditions Sunday morning are expected to become fully cloudy in the afternoon, with high temperatures in the 70s on the South Coast. Monday’s forecast calls for more of the same.

The weather service said a moderate southerly swell is likely to bring an increased risk of dangerous rip currents Sunday.

The moisture is expected to begin clearing out Tuesday, replaced by dry, warmer conditions through next weekend.

