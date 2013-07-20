Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 1:17 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Summerland Brush Fire Sparked by Illegal Bonfire

Blaze south of Lookout Park is quickly controlled after charring about an acre

An illegal bonfire on the beach sparked a vegetation fire in Summerland on Saturday night, but firefighters were able to quickly bring it under control.

The blaze was reported about 9 p.m. east of Lookout Park, said Chief Mike Mingee of the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Department.

It took firefighters about 10 minutes to bring the fire under control, Mingee said.

About 20 firefighters responded to the fire, which burned about an acre, he added.

Assisting the Carpinteria-Summerland crews were firefighters from Montecito and the City of Santa Barbara.

No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened, said Mingee, who added that the quick spread of the fire “was an indication of how dry our fuels are.”

Mingee noted that it is illegal to have a bonfire on the beach anywhere in Santa Barbara County.

No arrests had been made as of Saturday night, but fire investigators and Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies were continuing to probe the incident.

A firefighter attacks flames along the service road atop the bluff east of Summerland’s Lookout Park on Saturday night. (Michel Brewer photo)

