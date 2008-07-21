Governor Signs Sex Crime Victims & Witness Protection Act

Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara, announced Monday that his legislative initiative to protect victims, witnesses and the communities from sexually violent predators was signed by Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“I am very gratified that Gov. Schwarzenegger signed my legislation today,” Nava said. “The Sex Crime Victims & Witness Protection Act provides important protections to victims, their families and communities from further harm by sexually violent predators. Everyone in California has been made safer by the governor’s signature today. I want to thank district attorneys across the state for their assistance in providing letters and testimony in support of AB 2410.”

AB 2410, The Sex Crime Victims & Witness Protection Act of 2008 protects victims and or witnesses by prohibiting disclosure to the attacker, of a victim’s name, phone number and address, during a civil commitment proceeding for a sexually violent predator. Without this basic level of privacy, many victims are left vulnerable.

A number of sexually violent predators recently have been released around the state, causing concern for our communities. Nava’s measure will give prosecutors another tool to protect communities as well as provide enhanced protections for victims and witnesses of these heinous crimes.

John Mann is a spokesman for Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara.