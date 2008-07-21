Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 3:14 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Santa Barbara Foresters 4, Conejo Oaks 1

The Foresters come out on top in a pitching duel for their eighth straight win.

By Eddie Fabello | July 21, 2008 | 7:04 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Foresters (24-14, 10-9 CCL) begin their league play home stretch with a win over the Conejo Oaks (17-14-1, 12-11 CCL), bringing their winning streak to eight.

The game was a pitching duel as the Oaks’ J.P. O’Leary (1-2) pitched five innings and gave up four runs on only five hits but was out dueled by USC Trojan Ryan Cook (4-1), who pitched six strong innings, giving up only two hits while striking out four.

The Foresters bats were led by Chad Mozingo, who went 2-3, and Ryan Goetz, who went 1-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

The Foresters headed to San Luis Obispo for a doubleheader Sunday. They’ll come back to Santa Barbara on Monday to finish the four-game series.

Conejo Oaks at Santa Barbara Foresters
July 18 at Santa Barbara (Caesar Uyesaka)
Conejo Oaks 1 (17-14-1,12-11 CCL) SB Foresters 4 (24-14,10-9 CCL)
Player AB R H BI Player AB R H BI
———————————————————-———————————————————-
Muno ss…................. 3 1 1 0 Mozingo, Chad rf…........ 3 1 2 0
Dingman 1b….............. 0 0 0 0 Goetz, Ryan 3b….......... 3 1 1 1
Hartman ph/1b….......... 2 0 0 0 Oliver, Eric 1b…......... 3 0 1 1
Ashdown rf….............. 3 0 0 0 Medchill, Neil lf…....... 3 0 0 0
Scioscia dh…............. 4 0 1 1 Miller, Andre cf…........ 4 0 1 1
Pinneri cf….............. 4 0 0 0 Cook, Steve 2b….......... 4 0 0 0
Iden 3b…................. 4 0 1 0 Castro, Erik dh…......... 4 0 0 0
Dee c…................... 3 0 0 0 Rupp, Cameron c…......... 3 1 1 0
Intelkofer lf…........... 0 0 0 0 Engrav, Ryan c…......... 0 0 0 0
Jones ph/lf…............ 1 0 0 0 Nicol, Sean ss….......... 2 1 1 0
Greve 2b…................ 3 0 1 0 Cook, Ryan p…............ 0 0 0 0
O’Leary p…............... 0 0 0 0 Evers, Matt p….......... 0 0 0 0
Dunbar p…............... 0 0 0 0 Brady, Michael p…....... 0 0 0 0
Johnson p….............. 0 0 0 0 Cutler, Joey p…......... 0 0 0 0
Lindebaum p…............ 0 0 0 0
Totals….................. 27 1 4 1 Totals….................. 29 4 7 3
Score by Innings R H E
—————————————————————-
Conejo Oaks…...... 000 100 000 - 1 4 2
SB Foresters…..... 001 030 00X - 4 7 1
—————————————————————-
E - Muno; Dingman; Nicol. DP - Oaks 1. LOB - Oaks 6; Foresters 6. 2B - Oliver. HBP -
Dee; Intelkofer. SH - Dingman; Nicol. SB - Goetz; Miller. CS - Intelkofer; Mozingo.
Conejo Oaks IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO
——————————————————————————————————————
O’Leary L,1-2….......... 5.0 5 4 3 4 2 0 0 0 0 19 24 3 9
Dunbar .................... 0.1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0
Johnson ................... 1.2 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 5 5 1 2
Lindebaum ................. 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 4 1 1
SB Foresters IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO
——————————————————————————————————————
Cook, Ryan W,4-1…....... 6.0 2 1 1 4 4 0 0 1 0 17 23 5 7
Evers, Matt ............... 1.0 2 0 0 0 2 1 0 1 0 4 5 0 0
Brady, Michael ............ 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 3 1 0
Cutler, Joey S,6…....... 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 2 1
WP - Evers. HBP - by Cook, R. (Intelkofer); by Evers (Dee).
Strikeouts - Muno; Ashdown 3; Scioscia; Pinneri; Jones; Greve; Medchill 2; Castro 2;
Nicol. Walks - Muno; Dingman; Ashdown; Jones; Mozingo; Goetz; Oliver; Medchill.
Umpires -

Score by Innings R H E
—————————————————————-
Conejo Oaks…...... 000 100 000 - 1 4 2
SB Foresters…..... 001 030 00X - 4 7 1
—————————————————————-
Conejo Oaks starters: 7/ss Muno; 20/1b Dingman; 12/rf Ashdown; 27/dh Scioscia; 5/cf Pinneri; 2/3b Iden;
26/c Dee; 15/lf Intelkofer; 16/2b Greve; 17/p O’Leary;
SB Foresters starters: 30/rf Mozingo; 11/3b Goetz; 21/1b Oliver; 33/lf Medchill; 1/cf Miller; 6/2b Cook,
S.; 4/dh Castro; 40/c Rupp; 8/ss Nicol; 29/p Cook, R.;
Conejo Oaks 1st - Muno popped up to 2b. Dingman walked. Dingman out at first p to 1b, picked off. Ashdown
struck out swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.
SB Foresters 1st - Mozingo popped up to lf. Goetz walked. Oliver grounded out to 2b; Goetz advanced to
second. Medchill struck out swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.
Conejo Oaks 2nd - Scioscia lined out to 1b. Pinneri struck out swinging. Iden grounded out to 3b. 0 runs, 0
hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.
SB Foresters 2nd - Miller reached on an error by 1b. Cook, S. grounded into double play ss to 2b to 1b;
Miller out on the play. Castro struck out swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 1 error, 0 LOB.
Conejo Oaks 3rd - Dee grounded out to 3b. Intelkofer hit by pitch. Intelkofer out at second c to ss, caught
stealing. Greve struck out swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.
SB Foresters 3rd - Rupp singled up the middle. Nicol grounded out to 1b unassisted, SAC, bunt; Rupp
advanced to second. Mozingo walked. Goetz reached on a fielder’s choice; Mozingo out at second 1b to ss;
Rupp advanced to third, scored on a throwing error by ss, unearned. Goetz stole second. Oliver walked.
Medchill flied out to lf. 1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 LOB.
Conejo Oaks 4th - Muno singled to right field. Dingman out at first p to 2b, SAC, bunt; Muno advanced to
second. Ashdown walked. Scioscia singled, RBI; Ashdown advanced to third; Muno scored. Pinneri lined out
to rf. Iden grounded out to 3b. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB.
SB Foresters 4th - Miller grounded out to 2b. Cook, S. flied out to cf. Castro grounded out to 1b
unassisted. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.
Conejo Oaks 5th - Dee flied out to lf. Jones pinch hit for Intelkofer. Jones walked. Greve flied out to rf.
Muno walked; Jones advanced to second. Hartman pinch hit for Dingman. Hartman grounded out to 2b. 0 runs,
0 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB.
SB Foresters 5th - Hartman to 1b. Jones to lf. Rupp grounded out to ss. Nicol singled, bunt. Mozingo
singled to right field; Nicol advanced to third. Goetz singled, bunt, RBI; Mozingo advanced to second;
Nicol scored. Oliver doubled, RBI; Goetz advanced to third; Mozingo scored. Medchill walked. Miller
reached on a fielder’s choice, RBI; Medchill out at second 2b to ss; Oliver advanced to third; Goetz
scored. Cook, S. grounded out to ss. 3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB.
Conejo Oaks 6th - Ashdown struck out looking. Scioscia grounded out to 3b. Pinneri grounded out to 2b. 0
runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.
SB Foresters 6th - Dunbar to p for O’Leary. Castro struck out swinging. Johnson to p for Dunbar. Rupp
grounded out to 2b. Nicol struck out swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.
Conejo Oaks 7th - Engrav to c for Rupp. Evers to p for Cook, R.. Iden singled. Iden advanced to second on a
wild pitch. Dee hit by pitch. Jones struck out swinging. Iden out at second p to 3b to ss, picked off.
Greve singled, advanced to second on a throwing error by ss; Dee advanced to third. Muno struck out
swinging. 0 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 LOB.
SB Foresters 7th - Mozingo singled. Mozingo out at second c to ss, caught stealing. Goetz grounded out to
ss. Oliver flied out to rf. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 LOB.
Conejo Oaks 8th - Brady to p for Evers. Hartman popped up to ss. Ashdown struck out swinging. Scioscia
struck out swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.
SB Foresters 8th - Lindebaum to p for Johnson. Medchill struck out swinging. Miller singled to left field.
Miller stole second. Cook, S. grounded out to ss; Miller advanced to third. Castro fouled out to lf. 0
runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 