Santa Barbara Foresters 4, Conejo Oaks 1

The Santa Barbara Foresters (24-14, 10-9 CCL) begin their league play home stretch with a win over the Conejo Oaks (17-14-1, 12-11 CCL), bringing their winning streak to eight.
The game was a pitching duel as the Oaks’ J.P. O’Leary (1-2) pitched five innings and gave up four runs on only five hits but was out dueled by USC Trojan Ryan Cook (4-1), who pitched six strong innings, giving up only two hits while striking out four.
The Foresters bats were led by Chad Mozingo, who went 2-3, and Ryan Goetz, who went 1-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
The Foresters headed to San Luis Obispo for a doubleheader Sunday. They’ll come back to Santa Barbara on Monday to finish the four-game series.
Conejo Oaks at Santa Barbara Foresters
July 18 at Santa Barbara (Caesar Uyesaka)
Conejo Oaks 1 (17-14-1,12-11 CCL) SB Foresters 4 (24-14,10-9 CCL)
Player AB R H BI Player AB R H BI
———————————————————-———————————————————-
Muno ss…................. 3 1 1 0 Mozingo, Chad rf…........ 3 1 2 0
Dingman 1b….............. 0 0 0 0 Goetz, Ryan 3b….......... 3 1 1 1
Hartman ph/1b….......... 2 0 0 0 Oliver, Eric 1b…......... 3 0 1 1
Ashdown rf….............. 3 0 0 0 Medchill, Neil lf…....... 3 0 0 0
Scioscia dh…............. 4 0 1 1 Miller, Andre cf…........ 4 0 1 1
Pinneri cf….............. 4 0 0 0 Cook, Steve 2b….......... 4 0 0 0
Iden 3b…................. 4 0 1 0 Castro, Erik dh…......... 4 0 0 0
Dee c…................... 3 0 0 0 Rupp, Cameron c…......... 3 1 1 0
Intelkofer lf…........... 0 0 0 0 Engrav, Ryan c…......... 0 0 0 0
Jones ph/lf…............ 1 0 0 0 Nicol, Sean ss….......... 2 1 1 0
Greve 2b…................ 3 0 1 0 Cook, Ryan p…............ 0 0 0 0
O’Leary p…............... 0 0 0 0 Evers, Matt p….......... 0 0 0 0
Dunbar p…............... 0 0 0 0 Brady, Michael p…....... 0 0 0 0
Johnson p….............. 0 0 0 0 Cutler, Joey p…......... 0 0 0 0
Lindebaum p…............ 0 0 0 0
Totals….................. 27 1 4 1 Totals….................. 29 4 7 3
Score by Innings R H E
—————————————————————-
Conejo Oaks…...... 000 100 000 - 1 4 2
SB Foresters…..... 001 030 00X - 4 7 1
—————————————————————-
E - Muno; Dingman; Nicol. DP - Oaks 1. LOB - Oaks 6; Foresters 6. 2B - Oliver. HBP -
Dee; Intelkofer. SH - Dingman; Nicol. SB - Goetz; Miller. CS - Intelkofer; Mozingo.
Conejo Oaks IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO
——————————————————————————————————————
O’Leary L,1-2….......... 5.0 5 4 3 4 2 0 0 0 0 19 24 3 9
Dunbar .................... 0.1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0
Johnson ................... 1.2 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 5 5 1 2
Lindebaum ................. 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 4 1 1
SB Foresters IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO
——————————————————————————————————————
Cook, Ryan W,4-1…....... 6.0 2 1 1 4 4 0 0 1 0 17 23 5 7
Evers, Matt ............... 1.0 2 0 0 0 2 1 0 1 0 4 5 0 0
Brady, Michael ............ 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 3 1 0
Cutler, Joey S,6…....... 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 2 1
WP - Evers. HBP - by Cook, R. (Intelkofer); by Evers (Dee).
Strikeouts - Muno; Ashdown 3; Scioscia; Pinneri; Jones; Greve; Medchill 2; Castro 2;
Nicol. Walks - Muno; Dingman; Ashdown; Jones; Mozingo; Goetz; Oliver; Medchill.
Umpires -
Conejo Oaks starters: 7/ss Muno; 20/1b Dingman; 12/rf Ashdown; 27/dh Scioscia; 5/cf Pinneri; 2/3b Iden;
26/c Dee; 15/lf Intelkofer; 16/2b Greve; 17/p O’Leary;
SB Foresters starters: 30/rf Mozingo; 11/3b Goetz; 21/1b Oliver; 33/lf Medchill; 1/cf Miller; 6/2b Cook,
S.; 4/dh Castro; 40/c Rupp; 8/ss Nicol; 29/p Cook, R.;
Conejo Oaks 1st - Muno popped up to 2b. Dingman walked. Dingman out at first p to 1b, picked off. Ashdown
struck out swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.
SB Foresters 1st - Mozingo popped up to lf. Goetz walked. Oliver grounded out to 2b; Goetz advanced to
second. Medchill struck out swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.
Conejo Oaks 2nd - Scioscia lined out to 1b. Pinneri struck out swinging. Iden grounded out to 3b. 0 runs, 0
hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.
SB Foresters 2nd - Miller reached on an error by 1b. Cook, S. grounded into double play ss to 2b to 1b;
Miller out on the play. Castro struck out swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 1 error, 0 LOB.
Conejo Oaks 3rd - Dee grounded out to 3b. Intelkofer hit by pitch. Intelkofer out at second c to ss, caught
stealing. Greve struck out swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.
SB Foresters 3rd - Rupp singled up the middle. Nicol grounded out to 1b unassisted, SAC, bunt; Rupp
advanced to second. Mozingo walked. Goetz reached on a fielder’s choice; Mozingo out at second 1b to ss;
Rupp advanced to third, scored on a throwing error by ss, unearned. Goetz stole second. Oliver walked.
Medchill flied out to lf. 1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 LOB.
Conejo Oaks 4th - Muno singled to right field. Dingman out at first p to 2b, SAC, bunt; Muno advanced to
second. Ashdown walked. Scioscia singled, RBI; Ashdown advanced to third; Muno scored. Pinneri lined out
to rf. Iden grounded out to 3b. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB.
SB Foresters 4th - Miller grounded out to 2b. Cook, S. flied out to cf. Castro grounded out to 1b
unassisted. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.
Conejo Oaks 5th - Dee flied out to lf. Jones pinch hit for Intelkofer. Jones walked. Greve flied out to rf.
Muno walked; Jones advanced to second. Hartman pinch hit for Dingman. Hartman grounded out to 2b. 0 runs,
0 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB.
SB Foresters 5th - Hartman to 1b. Jones to lf. Rupp grounded out to ss. Nicol singled, bunt. Mozingo
singled to right field; Nicol advanced to third. Goetz singled, bunt, RBI; Mozingo advanced to second;
Nicol scored. Oliver doubled, RBI; Goetz advanced to third; Mozingo scored. Medchill walked. Miller
reached on a fielder’s choice, RBI; Medchill out at second 2b to ss; Oliver advanced to third; Goetz
scored. Cook, S. grounded out to ss. 3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB.
Conejo Oaks 6th - Ashdown struck out looking. Scioscia grounded out to 3b. Pinneri grounded out to 2b. 0
runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.
SB Foresters 6th - Dunbar to p for O’Leary. Castro struck out swinging. Johnson to p for Dunbar. Rupp
grounded out to 2b. Nicol struck out swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.
Conejo Oaks 7th - Engrav to c for Rupp. Evers to p for Cook, R.. Iden singled. Iden advanced to second on a
wild pitch. Dee hit by pitch. Jones struck out swinging. Iden out at second p to 3b to ss, picked off.
Greve singled, advanced to second on a throwing error by ss; Dee advanced to third. Muno struck out
swinging. 0 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 LOB.
SB Foresters 7th - Mozingo singled. Mozingo out at second c to ss, caught stealing. Goetz grounded out to
ss. Oliver flied out to rf. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 LOB.
Conejo Oaks 8th - Brady to p for Evers. Hartman popped up to ss. Ashdown struck out swinging. Scioscia
struck out swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.
SB Foresters 8th - Lindebaum to p for Johnson. Medchill struck out swinging. Miller singled to left field.
Miller stole second. Cook, S. grounded out to ss; Miller advanced to third. Castro fouled out to lf. 0
runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.