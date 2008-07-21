Santa Barbara Foresters 4, Conejo Oaks 1

The Santa Barbara Foresters (24-14, 10-9 CCL) begin their league play home stretch with a win over the Conejo Oaks (17-14-1, 12-11 CCL), bringing their winning streak to eight.

The game was a pitching duel as the Oaks’ J.P. O’Leary (1-2) pitched five innings and gave up four runs on only five hits but was out dueled by USC Trojan Ryan Cook (4-1), who pitched six strong innings, giving up only two hits while striking out four.

The Foresters bats were led by Chad Mozingo, who went 2-3, and Ryan Goetz, who went 1-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

The Foresters headed to San Luis Obispo for a doubleheader Sunday. They’ll come back to Santa Barbara on Monday to finish the four-game series.

Conejo Oaks at Santa Barbara Foresters

July 18 at Santa Barbara (Caesar Uyesaka)

Conejo Oaks 1 (17-14-1,12-11 CCL) SB Foresters 4 (24-14,10-9 CCL)

Player AB R H BI Player AB R H BI

———————————————————-———————————————————-

Muno ss…................. 3 1 1 0 Mozingo, Chad rf…........ 3 1 2 0

Dingman 1b….............. 0 0 0 0 Goetz, Ryan 3b….......... 3 1 1 1

Hartman ph/1b….......... 2 0 0 0 Oliver, Eric 1b…......... 3 0 1 1

Ashdown rf….............. 3 0 0 0 Medchill, Neil lf…....... 3 0 0 0

Scioscia dh…............. 4 0 1 1 Miller, Andre cf…........ 4 0 1 1

Pinneri cf….............. 4 0 0 0 Cook, Steve 2b….......... 4 0 0 0

Iden 3b…................. 4 0 1 0 Castro, Erik dh…......... 4 0 0 0

Dee c…................... 3 0 0 0 Rupp, Cameron c…......... 3 1 1 0

Intelkofer lf…........... 0 0 0 0 Engrav, Ryan c…......... 0 0 0 0

Jones ph/lf…............ 1 0 0 0 Nicol, Sean ss….......... 2 1 1 0

Greve 2b…................ 3 0 1 0 Cook, Ryan p…............ 0 0 0 0

O’Leary p…............... 0 0 0 0 Evers, Matt p….......... 0 0 0 0

Dunbar p…............... 0 0 0 0 Brady, Michael p…....... 0 0 0 0

Johnson p….............. 0 0 0 0 Cutler, Joey p…......... 0 0 0 0

Lindebaum p…............ 0 0 0 0

Totals….................. 27 1 4 1 Totals….................. 29 4 7 3

Score by Innings R H E

—————————————————————-

Conejo Oaks…...... 000 100 000 - 1 4 2

SB Foresters…..... 001 030 00X - 4 7 1

—————————————————————-

E - Muno; Dingman; Nicol. DP - Oaks 1. LOB - Oaks 6; Foresters 6. 2B - Oliver. HBP -

Dee; Intelkofer. SH - Dingman; Nicol. SB - Goetz; Miller. CS - Intelkofer; Mozingo.

Conejo Oaks IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO

——————————————————————————————————————

O’Leary L,1-2….......... 5.0 5 4 3 4 2 0 0 0 0 19 24 3 9

Dunbar .................... 0.1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0

Johnson ................... 1.2 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 5 5 1 2

Lindebaum ................. 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 4 1 1

SB Foresters IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO

——————————————————————————————————————

Cook, Ryan W,4-1…....... 6.0 2 1 1 4 4 0 0 1 0 17 23 5 7

Evers, Matt ............... 1.0 2 0 0 0 2 1 0 1 0 4 5 0 0

Brady, Michael ............ 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 3 1 0

Cutler, Joey S,6…....... 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 2 1

WP - Evers. HBP - by Cook, R. (Intelkofer); by Evers (Dee).

Strikeouts - Muno; Ashdown 3; Scioscia; Pinneri; Jones; Greve; Medchill 2; Castro 2;

Nicol. Walks - Muno; Dingman; Ashdown; Jones; Mozingo; Goetz; Oliver; Medchill.

Umpires -

Conejo Oaks starters: 7/ss Muno; 20/1b Dingman; 12/rf Ashdown; 27/dh Scioscia; 5/cf Pinneri; 2/3b Iden;

26/c Dee; 15/lf Intelkofer; 16/2b Greve; 17/p O’Leary;

SB Foresters starters: 30/rf Mozingo; 11/3b Goetz; 21/1b Oliver; 33/lf Medchill; 1/cf Miller; 6/2b Cook,

S.; 4/dh Castro; 40/c Rupp; 8/ss Nicol; 29/p Cook, R.;

Conejo Oaks 1st - Muno popped up to 2b. Dingman walked. Dingman out at first p to 1b, picked off. Ashdown

struck out swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 1st - Mozingo popped up to lf. Goetz walked. Oliver grounded out to 2b; Goetz advanced to

second. Medchill struck out swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

Conejo Oaks 2nd - Scioscia lined out to 1b. Pinneri struck out swinging. Iden grounded out to 3b. 0 runs, 0

hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 2nd - Miller reached on an error by 1b. Cook, S. grounded into double play ss to 2b to 1b;

Miller out on the play. Castro struck out swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 1 error, 0 LOB.

Conejo Oaks 3rd - Dee grounded out to 3b. Intelkofer hit by pitch. Intelkofer out at second c to ss, caught

stealing. Greve struck out swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 3rd - Rupp singled up the middle. Nicol grounded out to 1b unassisted, SAC, bunt; Rupp

advanced to second. Mozingo walked. Goetz reached on a fielder’s choice; Mozingo out at second 1b to ss;

Rupp advanced to third, scored on a throwing error by ss, unearned. Goetz stole second. Oliver walked.

Medchill flied out to lf. 1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 LOB.

Conejo Oaks 4th - Muno singled to right field. Dingman out at first p to 2b, SAC, bunt; Muno advanced to

second. Ashdown walked. Scioscia singled, RBI; Ashdown advanced to third; Muno scored. Pinneri lined out

to rf. Iden grounded out to 3b. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

SB Foresters 4th - Miller grounded out to 2b. Cook, S. flied out to cf. Castro grounded out to 1b

unassisted. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Conejo Oaks 5th - Dee flied out to lf. Jones pinch hit for Intelkofer. Jones walked. Greve flied out to rf.

Muno walked; Jones advanced to second. Hartman pinch hit for Dingman. Hartman grounded out to 2b. 0 runs,

0 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

SB Foresters 5th - Hartman to 1b. Jones to lf. Rupp grounded out to ss. Nicol singled, bunt. Mozingo

singled to right field; Nicol advanced to third. Goetz singled, bunt, RBI; Mozingo advanced to second;

Nicol scored. Oliver doubled, RBI; Goetz advanced to third; Mozingo scored. Medchill walked. Miller

reached on a fielder’s choice, RBI; Medchill out at second 2b to ss; Oliver advanced to third; Goetz

scored. Cook, S. grounded out to ss. 3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

Conejo Oaks 6th - Ashdown struck out looking. Scioscia grounded out to 3b. Pinneri grounded out to 2b. 0

runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 6th - Dunbar to p for O’Leary. Castro struck out swinging. Johnson to p for Dunbar. Rupp

grounded out to 2b. Nicol struck out swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Conejo Oaks 7th - Engrav to c for Rupp. Evers to p for Cook, R.. Iden singled. Iden advanced to second on a

wild pitch. Dee hit by pitch. Jones struck out swinging. Iden out at second p to 3b to ss, picked off.

Greve singled, advanced to second on a throwing error by ss; Dee advanced to third. Muno struck out

swinging. 0 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 LOB.

SB Foresters 7th - Mozingo singled. Mozingo out at second c to ss, caught stealing. Goetz grounded out to

ss. Oliver flied out to rf. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Conejo Oaks 8th - Brady to p for Evers. Hartman popped up to ss. Ashdown struck out swinging. Scioscia

struck out swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 8th - Lindebaum to p for Johnson. Medchill struck out swinging. Miller singled to left field.

Miller stole second. Cook, S. grounded out to ss; Miller advanced to third. Castro fouled out to lf. 0

runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.