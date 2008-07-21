Sheriff’s Detectives Make Arrest in Child Molestation Case

Detectives from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department on Monday were provided with information that identified a Santa Maria resident as a suspect in the molestation of a child.

Two 13-year-old victims, who were molested several months to several years ago, helped detectives in the investigation.

Hobedo Guajardo Luna, 26, was arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child and several other related charges.

Hobedo Luna was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail and an Immigrations Customs Enforcement hold.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the case and ask that anyone with information about the suspect contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, Criminal Investigations Division, at 805.934.6170.

Alex Tipolt is a sergeant with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.