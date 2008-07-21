TrueVision Systems Introduces Three New Executives

TrueVision Systems Inc., the leading provider of 3-D, high-definition vision systems for microsurgery, has announced the appointments of three executives.

The appointments include David Bragg as vice president of sales and business development, A. Burton Tripathi, Ph.D., as vice president of product development and Robert Reali as vice president of operations and marketing.

TrueVision is a patented, real-time, 3-D H-D vision system for microsurgery.

The company was founded in 2003 and released its TrueVision flagship product in 2007.

Tripathi and Reali are based in the company’s Santa Barbara headquarters, and Bragg is based in the company’s new Orange County sales office.

“The company is building momentum as TrueVision is adopted as a standard of care in a surgeon’s practice and hospital. As a result, we are selling systems and generating revenue naturally causing the company to grow to support the products,” TrueVision Systems CEO Forrest Fleming said.

“It is important to have a key management team in place to scale this growth. I am confident that David, Burton and Robert have the experience and drive to deliver critical leadership necessary to move TrueVision forward. This is an exciting time for TrueVision.”

Jennifer Goddard is a public relations representative.