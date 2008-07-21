UCSB Selects 35 Regents Scholars

Thirty-five high school graduates and college transfer students from California, Colorado and New Mexico will enter UCSB this fall as Regents Scholars, the most prestigious honor awarded to incoming students at the university.
The Regents Scholarship Program was established by the Regents of the University of California in 1962. Recipients are selected on the basis of demonstrated academic excellence, leadership and exceptional promise.
UCSB Freshman Regents Scholarship recipients are Audrey Abeyta, Santa Clara High School; Gabriela Alongi, Desert Vista High School; Cameron Barr, Bella Vista High School; Laura Botzong, Palos Verdes High School; Kenneth Carpenter, Fountain Valley High School; Lucy Darago, Westlake High School; Andrea Econome, Monte Vista High School; Cody Franklin, Carlsbad High School; Abbey Freed, Dos Pueblos High School; Josef Gramespacher, Monterey High School; Evan Gravelle, Camarillo High School; Cheyanne Gustason, Tehachapi High School; Laura Hodge, Archbishop Mitty High School; Caitlin Horn, Righetti High School; Maureen Isaacs, Campolindo High School; Kelsey Judd, Riverside Poly High School; Margaret Knapp, Union Mine High School; Jade Lawrence, Falbrook Union High School; Nils Madsen, College Prep School; Joseph Mazeika, Westlake High School; Lauren Mosley, Royal High School; Megan Petkovic, Pacifica High School; Andrew Schoen, Bosque School, Albuquerque, N.M.; Nathanial Sheehan, Novato High School; Samantha Sheehan, Piedmont High School; Samuel Smock, Boulder High School, Boulder, Colo.; Kelly Stitch, Carondelet High School; Aaron Voit, Poway High School; Jonathan Waltman, Amador High School; and Andrew Waranis, Cabrillo High School.
UCSB Transfer Regents Scholarship recipients are Nancy Coblenz, Moorpark College; Teresa Jimenez, Berkeley City College; David Ray Meals, West Valley College; Rebecca Roberts, Santa Barbara City College; Helen Pia Walters, Folsom Lake College.
Eileen Conrad represents UCSB Internal Affairs.